MARYVILLE, Mo. — According to a news release from Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, it is important to schedule well-child visits and receive the recommended vaccinations to keep children healthy, not just bring them to the doctor when they’re sick.
Well-child visits allow the provider to examine a child from head-to-toe. It also offers an opportunity for guardians to ask the expert any questions.
During these well-child visits, the provider will have the opportunity to assess a child’s overall health, development, well-being and immunization status. During this assessment they will be checking to ensure that the child is meeting the growth and developmental milestones for their age.
They will also evaluate the child’s hearing, speech and vision. They may ask about the child’s activity and stress levels, diet, sleep patterns, overall behavior and social interactions. They may also ask how the child is coping with outside influences at school or with friends and family. A provider may give valuable information to help caregivers and family establish healthy habits at home regarding nutrition and bedtime routines.
If a child wants to participate in competitive sports in the community or school, it is important to ask about a sports physical.
Immunizations
A child’s provider will also discuss a schedule of vaccinations to prevent contagious and serious diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend all children stay up to date on the routine childhood vaccinations following the disruptions from COVID-19. The CDC now also recommends children six months and older get vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine and kids ages 5 and up get COVID-19 booster shots.
A provider will also be following the 2022-2023 Missouri School Immunization Requirements for your children that will be going to school.
Children ages 4-6 should have the following before going to school:
- Five doses of DTaP
- Four doses of Polio
- Two doses of MMR and Varicella
- Three doses of Hepatitis B
Other vaccines that are recommended for this age group are:
- Hepatitis A
- Prevnar 13
- Haemophilus Influenzae
For children going into grades 7 or 8 or ages 11-13 should have the following vaccinations:
- TDAP
- Meningococcal
Another vaccine that is recommended for this age group is the Gardasil (HPV) vaccine.
Children over the age of 16 or going into their junior or senior year are required to get a second dose of the Meningococcal vaccine. All kids age 6 months and older are recommended to get a flu vaccine every year during influenza season.
Making an appointment for a child with their provider would be a perfect time to ask if he or she is ready for the upcoming school year or any other questions.
Be sure to schedule appointments well before the school year begins to avoid any delays in the scheduling process.