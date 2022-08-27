CLEARMONT, Mo. — Lots of feet safely traversed the roof of the Little Red Schoolhouse on Friday as a community came together to work and improve the condition of an important gathering place for the town.

In the afternoon a group of around 20 people from the Clearmont and Burlington Junction communities found themselves helping to repair the roof of the building on the west side of town. The plan: finish the job in two days before the predicted rain hits, then have an ice cream social on Sunday to celebrate a job well done.

