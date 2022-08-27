CLEARMONT, Mo. — Lots of feet safely traversed the roof of the Little Red Schoolhouse on Friday as a community came together to work and improve the condition of an important gathering place for the town.
In the afternoon a group of around 20 people from the Clearmont and Burlington Junction communities found themselves helping to repair the roof of the building on the west side of town. The plan: finish the job in two days before the predicted rain hits, then have an ice cream social on Sunday to celebrate a job well done.
Resa Poole, who was on hand to help the workers, told The Forum that the roof had sprung at least one leak a couple years ago that had been repaired, but after a recent check it was found to have fallen into a "really poor condition."
"It's an old building," she said. "It was the old Hazel Dell Schoolhouse, and then the Clearmont Depot was joined up to make a community center for the town of Clearmont. It's used for a lot of functions throughout the year."
In order to keep up the building in the very good condition it is in and to benefit the entire community that uses it, the Clearmong Christian Chruch wanted to jump right on the project.
She said the church accepted donations to purchase supplies for the job. Pastor Vic Coston said he could guess at the amount, but he'd rather not.
"Our congregation was looking for a way to be of service to the community, so one of our deacons made this suggestion," Coston said. "... We're glad to have volunteers from the community and the congregation. It (has) been a great time to work together, making new friends, working with old friends.
"It (has) been a harmonious and safe time. ... We're just thankful to be of service to our community."
He said the crew was even thankful for the small amount of rain that only briefly paused the job early Friday. But, they were also thankful it had passed.
With eyes on the weather, the crew was working quickly, and by afternoon had already surpassed its intended first-day goal.
"We're ahead of schedule," Bob Linville said, further explaining that they only expected to get the tear-off and tar paper completed Friday.
By mid-afternoon, they were already installing new shingles on the east side of the building.
According to Huck Koger, it was moving along smoothly not only because they had a large crew working, but also because that crew had the right knowledge, skills and equipment required.
Herb Snodderley was on site driving nails and large equipment to ease the process for volunteers.
Will Cordell, a 2022 West Nodaway graduate who recently started his own construction business, took on one portion of the roof during the afternoon. Last year Cordell received second place at the national SkillsUSA competition for his construction work.
Cordell told The Forum that he's had several jobs since graduating and was glad to be helping the community.
"It's good to see a young man like that, that motivated," Linville told The Forum.
Koger told The Forum there were many involved in the day's work and he expected more might show up to help over the weekend.
He listed names of those involved: Matt Yapel, Ed Hayes and his grandson Josiah Hayes, Rod Poole, Steven Harris, Richard Barclay, Derek Snodderley, Josh Carpenter and Brayden Burleson.
Coston said the entire community is invited to celebrate the work at an ice cream social at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28.
"Anybody in the community is welcome to join us," he said.