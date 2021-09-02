MARYVILLE, Mo. — New vaccinations remain relatively low and active cases of COVID-19 remain relatively high in Nodaway County as schools at every level kick off their academic years.
As of Aug. 30, a total of 8,614 Nodaway County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ online vaccination dashboard. That’s about 40.6 percent of county residents, using newly updated Census numbers released earlier this month. About 44.9 percent of county residents — 9,527 — have initiated a vaccine regimen.
Importantly, vaccination numbers are based on residency information provided at the vaccination site, meaning that a significant chunk of Nodaway County’s population — college students — may have been vaccinated elsewhere and will not be counted toward the vaccination percentage in the county.
Nodaway County Health Department Administrator Tom Patterson had expressed some hope that the vaccination rate may increase as students returned to schools, but so far, the rate has largely stayed steady and slowed in recent weeks.
Missouri overall is at about 45 percent fully vaccinated and about 51.7 percent having initiated a vaccine. Across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 52.5 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 61.9 percent have initiated a vaccine, as of Aug. 31.
As of Aug. 30, the most recent data released by the health department, 57 cases of COVID-19 were active, continuing the high plateau of active cases that has hovered between 50-70 since mid-July. Three were hospitalized.
So far, according to data released by Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, unvaccinated patients hospitalized for COVID-19 have been significantly younger and more likely to be in intensive care than those who have been vaccinated. Results of a new CDC study released last week showed that unvaccinated people were 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, and were nearly five times more likely to be infected in the first place.
According to data compiled by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the transmission rate in Nodaway County has dipped below 9 percent: the 7-day positivity rate as of Aug. 31 was 8.7 percent, and the 7-day rate of new cases per 100,000 people was at 117.7. The CDC defines an area with high transmission to have a positivity rate of more than 10 percent and a new case rate per 100,000 of more than 100. An area with substantial transmission has a positivity rate of between 8-10 percent and a 7-day new case rate of between 50-100 per 100,000 population.
In areas of substantial or high transmission, the CDC recommends that all people regardless of vaccination status wear face coverings indoors to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
Appointments for vaccination can be made at the Nodaway County Health Department at 660-562-2755.