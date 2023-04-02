MARYVILLE, Mo. — For more than two decades, the readers of Rural Missouri magazine have been sharing their favorite places in the Show-Me State with its editors, and this year two Maryville businesses were selected in the contest.
According to a news release, thousands of entries in the annual Best of Rural Missouri Readers’ Choice Awards helped the staff highlight the best places to eat, shop, stay and relax. Winners in the 20th edition of the contest were recently announced in the magazine’s April edition, with a winner, runner-up and editor’s choice award presented in 16 categories.
Local restaurant Simply Siam received first place in the International Food category, and Minnie Lane was selected as runner-up in the Antique Store category.
A new feature this year is the addition of the Best of Rural Missouri Hall of Fame recognizing those restaurants, businesses and places that are not only voter favorites but have become Missouri institutions.
“During the 20-year history of the Best of Rural Missouri contest, some winners have emerged as perennial favorites among our readers,” editor Jim McCarty said in a statement. “The inaugural Hall of Fame Class of 2023 represents those places that have received five or more first-place wins during the history of the statewide contest. We’ll continue to list our Best of Rural Missouri Hall of Fame annually and add to that list in the years to come. Please join us in congratulating all of the places our readers consider to be truly the best.”