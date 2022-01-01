MARYVILLE, Mo. — Sometimes, a picture says a thousand words — which means a photo gallery might be worth a whole book. Here are the top 10 most viewed photo galleries of 2021 from maryvilleforum.com. To view other photo galleries visit maryvilleforum.com/multimedia.
Nearly 80 Maryville High School students showed off their finest duds during a red carpet event in the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts just before joining classmates at prom in June. Pictured from left to right are Clara Viau, Anna White, Brooklyn Farnan, Kasey Duchien and Jillian Ternus.
2- World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Children, puppies, friends and partygoers lined the short parade route — 80 feet to be exact — to celebrate the Irish spirit at the 34th annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 13 in front of Burny’s Sports Bar & Upper Deck. This year’s event brought in hundreds as first responders and health care workers served as grand marshals.
This gallery featured some of the many people who took part in the numerous activities occurring during the 2021 Nodaway County Fair.
4 - Spoofhound actors take to the stage in “Legally Blonde”
Maryville High School students rehearsed “Legally Blonde The Musical” just a week before the production would be postponed after district administration found some material objectionable. The musical would eventually be performed with some changes on Dec. 10 and 11. Pictured is sophomore Brinley Conn, center, as Elle Woods.
5- Maryville kids head back to school
After a long summer and amid uncertainty over school due to the pandemic, students at Eugene Field Elementary returned to in-person classes on Aug. 24.
6- 2021 Mozingo Haunted Campground
Thousands turned out to the Mozingo Haunted Campground this year, luring a crowd of Halloween fans larger than ever seen before.
The Maryville Class of 2021 turned their tassels on May 16 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. The event was moved inside due to the possibility of inclement weather.
8- Northwest celebrates opening Agricultural Learning Center
Friends, family, donors, students and community members packed into the new Northwest Missouri State University Agricultural Learning Center on July 30 to celebrate the completion of the facility.
9- North Nodaway Class of 2021 Graduation
North Nodaway celebrated its Class of 2021 on May 16 with commencement at Wren D. Peve Gymnasium. Salutatorian Jadon Dobbins delivered a speech which included memories of each of her classmates, while valedictorian Jordan Jenkins spoke of the future for his classmates and the bond they share.
10- Hundreds gather for annual Christmas parade
The weather outside was not frightful earlier this month during the annual Maryville Christmas Parade, which probably was at least partially the reason why hundreds of people gathered in the holiday spirit downtown for the event.