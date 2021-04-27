MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY

April 6

1:06 a.m. – 100 block W. 4th – Abigail A. Rotole, 19, Bloomfield, Iowa – Minor in possession, Improper left turn

April 9

2:02 a.m. – 100 block Volunteer Ave. – Minor in possession, Speeding, Failure to maintain financial responsibility

10:01 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Arson – Ongoing investigation

April 10

12:22 a.m. – 1000 block N. Country Club – Samori M. Gaines, 19, Maryville – Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, In a city park after hours

11:25 a.m. – 1300 block E. 2nd – Harassment – Ongoing investigation

8:24 p.m. – 400 block N. Walnut – Burglary – Ongoing investigation

11:44 p.m. – 500 block W. 4th – Patrick J. Harris, 19, Maryville – No valid driver’s license, Careless and imprudent driving

April 11

1:03 a.m. – 400 block W. 4th – Ryan T. Hughes, 19, Council Bluffs, Iowa – Disorderly conduct; Minor in possession; Adam J. Szwanek, 19, Omaha, Nebraska – Disorderly conduct; Minor in possession; Possession of fake ID

1:30 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Christina D. Hall, 24, Tarkio – Driving while intoxicated

10:22 p.m. – 400 block W. 16th – Assault – Ongoing investigation

April 12

3:44 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – William A. Enk, 54, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

April 13

10:48 a.m.– 500 block E. 5th – Luke A. Poppino, 29, Maryville – No valid driver’s 

12:24 p.m. – 400 block Park Ave. – Financial exploitation – Ongoing investigation

8:38 p.m. – 1500 block N. Main – Dagen V. Price, 19, Maryville – Possession of fake ID

9:30 p.m. – 100 block S. Main – Noah P. Edge, 37, Raytown – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

April 14

7:19 a.m. – 100 block N. Main – Arnold E. Roebkes, 60, Maryville – Trespassing 

11:50 a.m. – 2800 block S. Main Lost/stolen property – Ongoing investigation

April 15

8:46 a.m. – 700 block W. Thompson – Recovered property – Camera

April 16

6:46 p.m. – 100 block E. 4th – Kevin Weaver III, 18, Maryville – Possession of marijuana; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Samori M. Gaines, 19, Maryville – Failure to properly affix license plates

11:00 p.m. – 400 block N. Market  Maile R. Baker-Dehann, 19, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

11:37 p.m. – 100 block E. 3rd – Colton H. Tisthammer, 19, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Minor in possession, Possession of a fake ID; Failure to yield

April 17

3:01 a.m. – 100 block E. 3rd – Tanner B. Derks, 19, Stanberry – Possession of a fake ID

11:36 p.m. – 400 block N. Buchanan – Reagan O. Smith, 19, Bennington, Nebraska – Minor in possession; Possession of a fake ID

April 18

1:45 a.m. – 200 block S. Buchanan –Logan J. Zimmerman, 22, Ravenwood – Resisting arrest; Disorderly conduct

Accidents

April 10

1:30 a.m. – 1000 block N. Main – Driver 1: Carly A. Raridon, 18, Omaha, Nebraska; Vehicle owner 2: Austin M. Walker, Maryville

April 15

3:33 p.m. – 100 block W. 6th – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Garyn M. Miller, Knox City

 

