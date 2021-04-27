MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
April 6
1:06 a.m. – 100 block W. 4th – Abigail A. Rotole, 19, Bloomfield, Iowa – Minor in possession, Improper left turn
April 9
2:02 a.m. – 100 block Volunteer Ave. – Minor in possession, Speeding, Failure to maintain financial responsibility
10:01 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Arson – Ongoing investigation
April 10
12:22 a.m. – 1000 block N. Country Club – Samori M. Gaines, 19, Maryville – Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, In a city park after hours
11:25 a.m. – 1300 block E. 2nd – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
8:24 p.m. – 400 block N. Walnut – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
11:44 p.m. – 500 block W. 4th – Patrick J. Harris, 19, Maryville – No valid driver’s license, Careless and imprudent driving
April 11
1:03 a.m. – 400 block W. 4th – Ryan T. Hughes, 19, Council Bluffs, Iowa – Disorderly conduct; Minor in possession; Adam J. Szwanek, 19, Omaha, Nebraska – Disorderly conduct; Minor in possession; Possession of fake ID
1:30 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Christina D. Hall, 24, Tarkio – Driving while intoxicated
10:22 p.m. – 400 block W. 16th – Assault – Ongoing investigation
April 12
3:44 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – William A. Enk, 54, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
April 13
10:48 a.m.– 500 block E. 5th – Luke A. Poppino, 29, Maryville – No valid driver’s
12:24 p.m. – 400 block Park Ave. – Financial exploitation – Ongoing investigation
8:38 p.m. – 1500 block N. Main – Dagen V. Price, 19, Maryville – Possession of fake ID
9:30 p.m. – 100 block S. Main – Noah P. Edge, 37, Raytown – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
April 14
7:19 a.m. – 100 block N. Main – Arnold E. Roebkes, 60, Maryville – Trespassing
11:50 a.m. – 2800 block S. Main Lost/stolen property – Ongoing investigation
April 15
8:46 a.m. – 700 block W. Thompson – Recovered property – Camera
April 16
6:46 p.m. – 100 block E. 4th – Kevin Weaver III, 18, Maryville – Possession of marijuana; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Samori M. Gaines, 19, Maryville – Failure to properly affix license plates
11:00 p.m. – 400 block N. Market Maile R. Baker-Dehann, 19, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
11:37 p.m. – 100 block E. 3rd – Colton H. Tisthammer, 19, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Minor in possession, Possession of a fake ID; Failure to yield
April 17
3:01 a.m. – 100 block E. 3rd – Tanner B. Derks, 19, Stanberry – Possession of a fake ID
11:36 p.m. – 400 block N. Buchanan – Reagan O. Smith, 19, Bennington, Nebraska – Minor in possession; Possession of a fake ID
April 18
1:45 a.m. – 200 block S. Buchanan –Logan J. Zimmerman, 22, Ravenwood – Resisting arrest; Disorderly conduct
Accidents
April 10
1:30 a.m. – 1000 block N. Main – Driver 1: Carly A. Raridon, 18, Omaha, Nebraska; Vehicle owner 2: Austin M. Walker, Maryville
April 15
3:33 p.m. – 100 block W. 6th – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Garyn M. Miller, Knox City