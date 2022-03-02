LAND TRANSFERS
February 15, 2022
Steven and Rhonda Schmidt to Steven and Rhonda Schmidt Joint Revocable Trust – SW1/4 and W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 16-63-36
Steven and Rhonda Schmidt to Steven and Rhonda Schmidt Joint Revocable Trust – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 27 and NE1/4 and N1/4 SE1/4 Sec 34 All in Twp 64-36
Steven and Rhonda Schmidt to Steven and Rhonda Schmidt Joint Revocable Trust – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 26-63-36 Except…See Record
Steven and Rhonda Schmidt to Steven and Rhonda Schmidt Joint Revocable Trust – N1/4 Cor Sec 3-63-36..See Record
William and Merla Findley Family Trust to Demott Rental Properties LLC – Lot 29 Valleyview Sub Plat No 1 Maryville
February 16, 2022
Jerry L. and Gloria J. Sloan Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Aden and Ann Sommers – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 33-65-37 Except…See Record
Christina Marie Roth, Christina Marie and Derek Evan Pfister to Faith Sallee and Jacob Patrick Kelley Dow – Part of LV Morton’s Addition to Maryville
David A. and Lucretia L. Hartman to Lucretia L. Hartman Revocable Trust – NE1/2 & E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 25-63-35 and S1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 30-63-34..See Record
David A. and Lucretia L. Hartman to Lucretia L. Hartman Revocable Trust – All SW1/4 and W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 19-63-34
David A. and Lucretia L. Hartman to Lucretia L. Hartman Revocable Trust – N1/2 NE1/4 SEC 26-63-34
Tom and Nancy Townsend Family Trust, Thomas Steven and Donald L. Townsend, Successor Trustees to Alan P. Stiens Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – Tract in Sec 32-65-35
February 17, 2022
Garnette M. Treese Trust, William D. Treese, Trustee to William D. Trust – See Record
February 18, 2022
Dad Gumm -1, LLC, Steven E. Gumm, Linda A. Schieber and Brenda S. Rapp to Trevor Quick – Lots 5, 6 Blk 4 Skidmore’s Fourth Addition
February 22, 2022
Jeremy and Julie Simmerman to William and Lisa Cox – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 2-63-35
Martin Family Revocable Trust, Ann M. Holden, Successor Trustee to Ann M. Holden – Sec 12-62-34
Ronald E. and Ruth J. Bailey to Ronald E. and Ruth J. Bailey Revocable Living Trust – See Record
ASDE, LLC, Edward L. and Ann L. Martin Revocable Trust to Tom and Carolyn Gilliland – Lot 3 Blk 20 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
City of Maryville to Dennis Nielson – All that part of the former Norfolk and Western Railway Company Right of Way in S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 18-64-35… See Record