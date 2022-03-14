COURT NEWS

February 18, 2022

Judge Corey Herron

Brian T. Chattin, Atlantic, Iowa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 14 days county jail

Daryl F. Watts Jr., St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 10 years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, Institutional Treatment Program (120 days)

Ryan H. Evans, Stanberry, Stealing, $750 or more, 40 days county jail, suspended execution of sentence, three days shock incarceration, two years supervised probation

Joel M. Hale, Fairfax, Burglary, seven years Department of Corrections; Stealing, $750 or more, four years Department of Corrections; Tampering with motor vehicle, five years Department of Corrections

Tucker S. Herndon, Graham, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 30 days shock incarceration

March 1

Judge Robert Rice

Charles C. McClellan, Castle Rock, Colorado, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Brandi S. Herzerg, Bedford, Iowa, Assault, fourth degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation

Marisa A. Mackey, Maryville, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 rams or less, prior drug offense, $250

Rachael A. Frakes, Maryville, Trespass, first degree, $100; Stealing, $150 value or less, no prior stealing offense, $500

Charles T. Owens, St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Elizabeth A. Shelley, Albany, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, Failure to appear, warrant issued

March 2

Judge Robert Rice

Brent W. Evans, Lincoln, Nebraska, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Margaret L Ueligger, Grant City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second/subsequent offense, six months supervised probation. Failure to register vehicle, $50.50

Ali N. Whiting, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $125; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Failure to register vehicle, $25

Tessa R. Jones, Burlington Jct., Driving while suspended, revoked, first offense, $250

Taylor B. Wright, St. Joseph, Driving while suspended, revoked, first offense, $176; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Kaia S. Tupinio, Lee’s Summit, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, $10

Clinton W. Wilson, Mound City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Daniel C. Lindsay, Tarkio, Failure to register motor vehicle, $1

Eric R. Heil, Richmond, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $478

Braden R. Durham, Conception Jct., Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $100

Lisa E. Watson, Ravenwood, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Grant E. Thompson, Maryville, Operated motor vehicle, trailer that no title has been issued for by DOR since vehicle was acquired, built, $80.50

Bryson T. Skidmore, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Kenneth A. Scott, Skidmore, Seat belt violation, $10

Donald E. Brodrick, Burlington Jct., Seat belt violation, $10

