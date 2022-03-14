COURT NEWS
February 18, 2022
Judge Corey Herron
Brian T. Chattin, Atlantic, Iowa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 14 days county jail
Daryl F. Watts Jr., St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 10 years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, Institutional Treatment Program (120 days)
Ryan H. Evans, Stanberry, Stealing, $750 or more, 40 days county jail, suspended execution of sentence, three days shock incarceration, two years supervised probation
Joel M. Hale, Fairfax, Burglary, seven years Department of Corrections; Stealing, $750 or more, four years Department of Corrections; Tampering with motor vehicle, five years Department of Corrections
Tucker S. Herndon, Graham, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 30 days shock incarceration
March 1
Judge Robert Rice
Charles C. McClellan, Castle Rock, Colorado, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Brandi S. Herzerg, Bedford, Iowa, Assault, fourth degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation
Marisa A. Mackey, Maryville, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 rams or less, prior drug offense, $250
Rachael A. Frakes, Maryville, Trespass, first degree, $100; Stealing, $150 value or less, no prior stealing offense, $500
Charles T. Owens, St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Elizabeth A. Shelley, Albany, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, Failure to appear, warrant issued
March 2
Judge Robert Rice
Brent W. Evans, Lincoln, Nebraska, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Margaret L Ueligger, Grant City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second/subsequent offense, six months supervised probation. Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Ali N. Whiting, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $125; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Failure to register vehicle, $25
Tessa R. Jones, Burlington Jct., Driving while suspended, revoked, first offense, $250
Taylor B. Wright, St. Joseph, Driving while suspended, revoked, first offense, $176; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Kaia S. Tupinio, Lee’s Summit, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, $10
Clinton W. Wilson, Mound City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Daniel C. Lindsay, Tarkio, Failure to register motor vehicle, $1
Eric R. Heil, Richmond, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $478
Braden R. Durham, Conception Jct., Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $100
Lisa E. Watson, Ravenwood, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Grant E. Thompson, Maryville, Operated motor vehicle, trailer that no title has been issued for by DOR since vehicle was acquired, built, $80.50
Bryson T. Skidmore, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Kenneth A. Scott, Skidmore, Seat belt violation, $10
Donald E. Brodrick, Burlington Jct., Seat belt violation, $10