COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, February 11.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoices to Reeves-Wiedeman Company for equipment. Sheriff to Cornerstone Detention products for equipment.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Polk Township Fire Protection District Financial Statement (2020) and 2021 Budget. Investment Report. Sales Tax / Use Tax / Road and Bridge Special Sales Tax Reports. 911 Telephone Tax Receipts (December 2020 and January 2021).
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer reviewed for approval the 911 revenues and expenses for December and January. A review of CARES Act fund’s current balance and expenses that have been turned in for consideration.
• Commissioner Walk and Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #702006 in Jefferson Township.
• Brent Cline, Tenaska, presented the commission with a $15,000 donation check to the county. The money was earmarked in the budget for the Northwest Ag Center and The Ministry Center. The commission presented $2,500 to Pastor Kim Mitchell and Merlin Atkins, representing The Ministry Center and $12,500 to Rod Barr, Mitzi Marchant and Dr. John Jasinski, representing Northwest Missouri State University.
• Major Scott Wedlock and Captain Austin Hann stopped in to give status updates on the repairs to the jail due to the fire in January. A call was made to Mitch Nelson, Precision Lock, to get an update on the lock repairs.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, February 18.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoices to MEI Total Elevator Solutions for equipment maintenance; DS Painting, LLC, ServPro and MTE for jail fire expenses; Order from Judge Roger Prokes for Special Prosecuting Attorney Fee.Sheriff to Stonehenge Properties LTD-Rev-cord for annual service; to 911 Custom for equipment; to Josh Fisher for labor and supplies on jail fire.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Hopkins Township Financial Statement; Thank you letter from Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation
• The commission reviewed the estimate provided by J&S Cleaning, LLC for floor maintenance quotes. No decision was made.
• The commission reviewed an email from Judge Roger Prokes regarding upcoming jury selection process that will take place at the Administration Center’s third floor on February 23-24.
• A call was made to DS Painting, LLC for a progress report on the jail painting. The commission toured the jail to review progress.
• John Blackford, Nodaway Township Trustee, called in regarding a tube issue on 220th Street.