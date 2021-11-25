LAND TRANSFERS
November 17, 2021
Tracy Ann Swartz Brown and Jerry Brown to Vern R. and Peggy J. Swartz – See Record
Paul A. and Connie Swartz to Vern R. and Peggy J. Swartz – See Record
Vern and Peggy Swartz to Vern R. and Peggy J. Swartz – Sec 18-62-36
Peggy J. Swartz Revocable Living Trust, Peggy J. Swartz Amended & Restated Declaration of Trust, Peggy J. Swartz Amendment & Restatement Declaration of Trust – Vern R. and Peggy J. Swartz – See Record
Vern R. Swartz Revocable Living Trust, Vern R. Swartz Amended & Restated Declaration of Trust, Vern R. Swartz Amendment & Restatement Declaration of Trust – Vern R. and Peggy J. Swartz – See Record
Vern R. and Peggy J. Swartz to Vern and Peggy Swartz Map Trust – See Record
Walter W. Woods Revocable Trust, Mary Lou Woods and Candace Nardini, Successor Trustees to Mark Greeley – SE1/4 of SW ¼ Sec 8-66-36
Christina R. and Trent L. Lett to Christina R. and Trent L. Lett and Bradley and Lynette Patterson – Com NW Cor Sec 20-66-35..See Record
November 18, 2021
Neko Maneki, LLC, Lisa Parker, DDS and Steve Propst, DDS to JM Baker Properties, LLC – Com E1/4 Cor Sec 30-64-35..See Record
November 19, 2021
Mildred J. Schwebach, Mildred J. Woods to Eric D. Hernandez – Lots 5, 6 Blk 3 Fourth Addition to Skidmore
Deana Lyn Marriott to Zimmerman 7, LLC – Lot 5 Blk 30 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Marvin A. and Carmelita M. Wiederholt Revocable Living Trust to Andrew B. and Joyce K. Pride Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – Com W1/4 Cor Sec 28-65-34..See Record
November 22, 2021
Amy Auffert, Amy and Craig A. Bennett to Duane Edward and Polly Annette Havard – Lot 3 Southdale Subdivision Phase 1
Jeffrey S. and Deann D. Redden to JR Redden Farms, LLC – See Record
MFT RE Holdings, LLC, Christopher Seveney to Integrity Note Mortgage Fund I, LLC – Sec 13-64-34…
Eckhoff Deferred Sales Trust, First Option Bank Trustee to NWMO Investment LLC – Com SE Cor Lot 20 Western Boundary of Original Town of Maryville
November 23, 2021
Kiley B. and Cindy Alloway to Dacia McGinness – Lots 1, 4, 5, 8 Blk 3 Bohart’s Second Addition to Graham
Marcus K. and Kari L. Casady to Tiara and Timothy Casady – Tract in Sec 29-64-35
Marcus K. and Kari L. Casady to Patrick and Aspen Casady – Tract in Sec 29-64-35
Mt. Moriah Mennonite Church, Dale Byler to Dena Byler – E 31 Ft. of W 131 Ft of S1/2 Blk 9 Original Town of Quitman
Dena Byler to Terry Carpenter – E 31 Ft. of W 131 Ft of S1/2 Blk 9 Original Town of Quitman
Jarod W. and Jessica Hilsabeck to Ty Hilsabeck – Lot 1 Amended Plat 1 Golden Acres Subdivision