MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL

October 23

6:02 p.m. – Madison L. Wilmes, 19, Maitland – Failure to maintain right half of roadway

October 25

2:25 a.m. – Atiana M. Stratman, 19, Paso Robles, California – Minor visibly intoxicated; Failed to signal

November 1

1:43 a.m. – Todd J. Corbett, 31, Ravenwood – Driving while intoxicated; Failed to drive on right half of roadway; No Insurance

NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF

September 26

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville

September 30

Dwan L. Marshall Jr., 23, Maryville, Nodaway County failure to appear

Kyle D. Cline, 35, Gentry, Nodaway County possession of a controlled substance

Sara N. Service, 27, Guilford, Nodaway County possession of a controlled substance

Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Ravenwood

October 1

Logan D. Evans, 29, Maryville, Nodaway County failure to appear

October 2

Robert D. Mowen, 44, St. Joseph, Nodaway County resisting, interfering with arrest for a felony, speeding, 26+ mph over, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

William A. Enk, 54, Maryville, Nodaway County trespassing, first degree, property damage, second degree

Tricia K. Camarena, 41, Reedley, California, Nodaway County failure to appear

Dana C. Ritchie, 24, Sunrise Beach, Nodaway County failure to appear

October 3

Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville

Roger A. Knight, 17, Ravenwood, Nodaway County harassment, domestic assaultx2

October 4

Rudolph Itatipea, 29, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended

October 9

Jessy L. Todd, 33, Maryville, Nodaway County domestic assault, second degree

Tyreak A. Speed, 28, Liberty, Nodaway County failure to appear

October 11

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Parnell

October 12

Jeremiah S. Morris, 37, Guilford, Parole violation warrant

Stephen K. Farnan, 32, Barnard, Nodaway County failure to appear

October 13

Ashley N. Carver, 33, Hopkins, St. Joseph failure to appear

October 14

Domonick D. Warren, 26, St. Joseph, St. Joseph failure to appear

October 17

Gilberto Pantoja, 31, Lenox, Iowa, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license

Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Maryville

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Pickering

October 18

Jeremy S. Bywater, 37, Tarkio, Atchison County illegal, improper turning

Dylon W. Piveral, 19, Maryville, Sexual abuse

October 19

Deputies took a report of recovered stolen property from another jurisdiction

Deputies took a report of littering in Elmo

Logan E. Walker, 19, Maryville, Littering

October 22

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Elmo. Katrina A. Dolin, 58, Clearmont was arrested

October 23

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Barnard

Madison L. Wilmes, 19, Maitland, Nodaway County failure to appear

October 24

Deputies took a report of animal stealing in Pickering

October 27

Ryan B. Stark, 30, Mercer, Nodaway County failure to appear

 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags