MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
October 23
6:02 p.m. – Madison L. Wilmes, 19, Maitland – Failure to maintain right half of roadway
October 25
2:25 a.m. – Atiana M. Stratman, 19, Paso Robles, California – Minor visibly intoxicated; Failed to signal
November 1
1:43 a.m. – Todd J. Corbett, 31, Ravenwood – Driving while intoxicated; Failed to drive on right half of roadway; No Insurance
NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
September 26
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
September 30
Dwan L. Marshall Jr., 23, Maryville, Nodaway County failure to appear
Kyle D. Cline, 35, Gentry, Nodaway County possession of a controlled substance
Sara N. Service, 27, Guilford, Nodaway County possession of a controlled substance
Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Ravenwood
October 1
Logan D. Evans, 29, Maryville, Nodaway County failure to appear
October 2
Robert D. Mowen, 44, St. Joseph, Nodaway County resisting, interfering with arrest for a felony, speeding, 26+ mph over, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
William A. Enk, 54, Maryville, Nodaway County trespassing, first degree, property damage, second degree
Tricia K. Camarena, 41, Reedley, California, Nodaway County failure to appear
Dana C. Ritchie, 24, Sunrise Beach, Nodaway County failure to appear
October 3
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville
Roger A. Knight, 17, Ravenwood, Nodaway County harassment, domestic assaultx2
October 4
Rudolph Itatipea, 29, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended
October 9
Jessy L. Todd, 33, Maryville, Nodaway County domestic assault, second degree
Tyreak A. Speed, 28, Liberty, Nodaway County failure to appear
October 11
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Parnell
October 12
Jeremiah S. Morris, 37, Guilford, Parole violation warrant
Stephen K. Farnan, 32, Barnard, Nodaway County failure to appear
October 13
Ashley N. Carver, 33, Hopkins, St. Joseph failure to appear
October 14
Domonick D. Warren, 26, St. Joseph, St. Joseph failure to appear
October 17
Gilberto Pantoja, 31, Lenox, Iowa, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Pickering
October 18
Jeremy S. Bywater, 37, Tarkio, Atchison County illegal, improper turning
Dylon W. Piveral, 19, Maryville, Sexual abuse
October 19
Deputies took a report of recovered stolen property from another jurisdiction
Deputies took a report of littering in Elmo
Logan E. Walker, 19, Maryville, Littering
October 22
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Elmo. Katrina A. Dolin, 58, Clearmont was arrested
October 23
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Barnard
Madison L. Wilmes, 19, Maitland, Nodaway County failure to appear
October 24
Deputies took a report of animal stealing in Pickering
October 27
Ryan B. Stark, 30, Mercer, Nodaway County failure to appear