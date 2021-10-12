LAND TRANSFERS
September 30, 2021
Garvin G. and Beverly A. Porter Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Connie L. Wall, Carla L. Howard and Cathy L. Keller, Trustees to Greg and Julia A. Thogmartin – Lots 19, 20 Pleasant View Addition
Delbert and Evelyn Lininger to Jim Jefferson – 33 Ft off East Side Lot 4 Blk 2 Skidmore’s Fourth Addition
Bill D. and Karla D. Driskell to James A. Richardson – A Tract in E1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 20-64-35..See Record
Wade and Linda Sterling to Madeline Folkerts – Lot 8, Part Lot 1, 9 in SG Gillam’s Subdivision
Christina I. Heintz Revocable Living Trust and Kurtis D. Fink Revocable Living Trust to Timothy Carl and Kimberly Kay Buerky – Lot 17 Except S 2 Ft of Village O East Subdivision, an Additin to Maryville
October 1, 2021
Bruce A. and Tracy L. Skoglund to Ville Housing LLC – Lot 4 Blk 17 WR Saunders; Addition to Maryville
Kevin and Nancy Ozanne to Wade and Linda Sterling – E 130 Ft Lot 11 Except S 5Ft, Com SE Cor Lot 9..Holmes Heights Addition to Maryville
Jerry D. and Judy K. Allen to Michael S. and Patricia A. Bare – Lot 7 and 5 Ft Off West Side Lot 6 South Park Addition to Maryville
C&E Carter Trust, Kathy S. Blanton and Michael C. Carter, Successor Trustees to Kathy S. Blanton and Michael C. Carter –Sec 32-64-37..See Record