COURT NEWS
January 11
Judge Robert Rice
Brent S. Kirsch, Burlington Jct., Domestic assault, fourth degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation
January 14
Judge Corey Herron
Eric J. Clark, Maryville, Probation violation, Driving while revoked, suspended, Probation surrendered, Suspended imposition of sentence revoked and sentenced to four years Department of Corrections
Rachel L. Anderson, Maryville, Fraudulent use of credit/debit device, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 20 days shock incarceration
January 18
Judge Robert Rice
T. Sua Petelo, Maryville, Domestic assault, fourth degree, third or subsequent offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued