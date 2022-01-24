COURT NEWS

January 11

Judge Robert Rice

Brent S. Kirsch, Burlington Jct., Domestic assault, fourth degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation

January 14

Judge Corey Herron

Eric J. Clark, Maryville, Probation violation, Driving while revoked, suspended, Probation surrendered, Suspended imposition of sentence revoked and sentenced to four years Department of Corrections

Rachel L. Anderson, Maryville, Fraudulent use of credit/debit device, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 20 days shock incarceration

January 18

Judge Robert Rice

T. Sua Petelo, Maryville, Domestic assault, fourth degree, third or subsequent offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

