SKIDMORE, Mo. — Trinity Olson and Miley Jenkins were crowned winners of the Skidmore Punkin Show Queen and Junior Queen contest.
Olson, daughter of Megan and Colton Coffelt, was crowned the Queen and Jenkins was selected as Junior Queen.
Part of the competition requires an information sheet to be filled out and provided to judges. The following information is from that form.
Olson, 15, will be entering her sophomore year this fall at Nodaway-Holt High School.
"I want to be queen because I want to be able to represent Skidmore as 2022 Skidmore Punkin Show Queen," Olson wrote. "I want to show myself that I have the confidence to just be up here and try. I love to compete buy I also like to dress up. I think this is a very good opportunity for young ladies like me to stand up here and talk about ourselves, not only for the crown and the name queen, but just to prove to ourselves that we can get all dolled up and be confident young ladies in our own bodies."
She listed her favorite book as "To All the Boys I've Ever Loved Before;" her favorite color as purple; her favorite movie as "After We Fell," and her favorite school subject as English.
Her most prized possession is her Build-a-Bear from the Mall of America.
She selected the following three words that describe her: Energetic, Reliable and Thoughtful.
When she grows up she would like to be a registered nurse and work in obstetrics.
"When it hurts - observe. Life is trying to teach you something," is her favorite quote by Anita Krizzan.
In school, she has received the following academic honors and awards: FFA Greenhand Degree, Outstanding Achievement Award for FFA Knowledge Team, Outstanding Achievement Award for Missouri History Class, Letter in Cheerleading, Outstanding Leadership Award from Upward Bound.
Her activity involvements include Band, FFA, FCCLA, 2022-2023 Secretary officer, cheer, volleyball and Upward Bound.
In the community, Olson has helped to clean up Graham with FCCLA.
For work, she has done a lot of babysitting for her family and "any chance I get to help others I'm always happy to help," she wrote.