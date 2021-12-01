Editor’s Note: With the MIAA conference slate scheduled to start on Thursday, The Forum’s Sam Gall took a look at the preseason expectations for the other teams in the league. The quotes are from the MIAA Media Day in the preseason.
Fort Hays State
Preseason Coaches Poll: 1
Preseason Media Poll: t1
Current Record: 5-0
Fort Hays State and head coach Tony Hobson will look to build off an impressive season from a year ago that saw the Tigers finish with a 22-4 record. Fortunately for Fort Hays State, the team will return all five starters from a season ago.
“We had a great year last year, and we have all of our starters back,” Hobson said. “Although we had a good run going through the conference, I think we won 17-straight conference games which is really hard to do and then we got bit by the injury bug and lost three starters for the last three weeks of the regular season.”
The top scorer returning for the Tigers is Whitney Randall who averaged 15 points per game a season ago. Joining Randall in the offensive attack is sharpshooter Jaden Hobbs who shot an impressive 45 percent from beyond the arc while also shooting 85 percent from the free-throw line. Hobbs proved she could do it all leading the team in assists per game with 6.0 and also leading the way with 2.2 steals per game.
The Tigers will look to repeat the results from last season when the team averaged 71.7 points per game while holding its opponents to a mere 58.6 points per game.
“We didn’t have a big recruiting class because we brought in six freshmen last year, so we only brought in three freshmen this year,” Hobson said. “Our incoming freshmen are going to play a big role though; they are very good players.”
Central Missouri
Preseason Coaches Poll: 2
Preseason Media Poll: t1
Current Record: 4-3
Dave Slifer and the Jennies of Central Missouri will look to build off of a very impressive campaign a season ago in which they finished 23-5. Although losing two starters, Central Missouri will return 10 players to the roster.
“Last year was an interesting year because we did have seven freshmen,” Slifer said. “I think most of our freshmen have figured out that you have got to be in shape to play college basketball, so they came back in much better shape this time around.”
Coming back for her fifth year is Nija Collier. Collier led the Jennies in scoring with 14.6 points per game while also pulling down a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game. Showing versatility, Collier was able to lead her squad in blocks as well with 1.5 per game.
Another key piece that will be back for Central Missouri is Olivia Nelson. Nelson showed the ability to do it all as she led the team in free-throw percentage at 84.2 percent behind the charity stripe. She also led the way in assists with 3.3 per game and steals with 1.7.
“Some of our young kids are going to have to grow up and learn to guard somebody at sometime and somewhere,” Slifer said. “If we do not do that, it is going to be trouble for the Jennies.”
Nebraska-Kearney
Preseason Coaches Poll: 3
Preseason Media Poll: 3
Current Record: 5-1
Carrie Eighmey will be entering her seventh season under the helm for the Lopers after an impressive 23-4 campaign in 2020-21. Nebraska Kearney returns four of five starters that will be looking to build off what they were able to accomplish a year ago in winning the MIAA Tournament Championship.
“We are looking forward to the upcoming season, we have quite a few returners,” Eighmey said. “With the COVID year, we don’t have quite as many seniors as we expected to have this season, but we have a good balance of experience and also some talented newcomers.”
Leading the way in scoring for the Lopers is Elisa Backes who averaged 13.4 points per game while also leading the team in other categories, such as three-point percentage at 39.5 from beyond the arc and 1.1 blocks per game.
Another key piece that is returning is Haley Simental. Simental led the team from behind the free-throw line shooting it at a rate of 90 percent. She also led the Lopers in assists per game with 3.1.
“Our expectation is to always be better than you were the day before,” Eighmey said. “I feel like the upperclassmen and returners have really embraced that, they are always hungry to get better and they are constantly working to improve and become more versatile.”
Emporia State
Preseason Coaches Poll: 4
Preseason Media Poll: 4
Current Record: 5-1
After finishing the 2020-21 season with a record of 18-7, Toby Wynn and Emporia State will look to carry the momentum from a season ago. Losing only one player from last season’s roster, the Hornets look to their four returning starters to lead them to the top of the MIAA.
“We are excited about the upcoming season,” Wynn said. “Looking forward to this year and obviously we have a lot of players back so that has made our preseason a little bit easier for us with all the returners we have, they have done a good job leading our newcomers.”
A key piece returning for the Hornets this upcoming season is Tre’Zure Jobe who led the way in scoring with 19.6 points per game. Jobe also was able to lead her squad in assists per game with 3.9 and steals per game with three.
Alongside Jobe is sharpshooter Karsen Schultz who led the team shooting 86 percent from the free-throw line. Schultz also led the way for the Hornets shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc.
“A year of growth and maturity of the experiences within the games they played a year ago, it has helped a lot for our four returning starters,” Wynn said. “It has given them some good motivation and it kind of made them aware of what they want to try and accomplish.”
Central Oklahoma
Preseason Coaches Poll: 5
Preseason Media Poll: 5
Current Record: 4-2
Guy Hardaker and Central Oklahoma look ahead to a season that could see them atop the MIAA standings as the Bronchos return all five starters from a season ago.
“We didn’t lose any kids, they are all back,” Hardaker said. “We graduated one but all five starters are back, our top reserves are back and it is amazing how much further along we are up to this point.”
The main focal point for the Bronchos this upcoming season will be Kelsey Johnson. Johnson led the team a year ago in scoring with 18.9 points per game while shooting a team best 55 percent from the field. Johnson also pulled down 9.7 rebounds per game nearly averaging a double-double.
Joining Johnson is Avery Allen who led the way for Central Oklahoma shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc while tallying nearly four assists per game.
“I feel very lucky to have Kelsey in the first place, and on top of that she elected to stay for another year,” Hardaker said. “People have to double her and triple her, hopefully that makes it a little easier for our guards, she is not only a great basketball player but a really good person and a great leader for our program.”
Washburn
Preseason Coaches Poll: 6
Preseason Media Poll: 6
Current Record: 1-4
Washburn will rely on its depth to improve this upcoming season after finishing the 2020-21 season with a record of 12-12. Ron McHenry will look at the team’s six returning starters for a better outcome in the upcoming season.
“Last year we had a couple injuries that banged us up a bit,” McHenry said. “At times we did not score the ball very well, although we could defend simply because we had to so coming into this season, we know we have to do a better job scoring.”
A top returner this upcoming season for the Ichabods is Hunter Bentley who averaged 15.2 points per game while shooting the ball 34 percent from beyond the arc. Bentley also shot an impressive 90 percent from the charity stripe while adding in 2.3 assists per game.
Joining Bentley in the 2021-22 campaign is Nuria Barrientos who led the way for her squad with 7.8 rebounds per game while also tallying up 1.3 blocks per game.
“Once again, our biggest issue last year was being able to score the basketball, the nights we did score we were pretty tough to beat,” McHenry said. “I like to go through the post-area and play more of an inside game and last season there were nights when we simply could not do much with our post against some of the other opponents in this league.”
Pittsburg State
Preseason Coaches Poll: 7
Preseason Media Poll: 7
Current Record: 4-1
Coming into her fourth season as the head coach, Amanda Davied and Pittsburg State will look to build off what they were able to do last season after a 14-8 finish.
“We have been doing a lot of teaching, we have 14 players and eight of them are returners, six of them are new with five freshmen,” Davied said. “It has been a lot of new faces for me, but it is really exciting for me. I think our chemistry is good this year and we are just trying to get the most out of our days, out of our hours.”
A key piece returning for the Gorillas is Tristan Gegg. Gegg was able to lead the team in scoring a season ago, averaging 15.8 points per game and shooting an impressive 90.2 percent from the free-throw line.
Alongside Gegg will be Julia Johnson who proved she can do a little bit of everything. Johnson led the way shooting 57 percent from the field, pulling down six rebounds per game and averaging just under a block per game.
“We have to compete everyday at a high level because if you take anybody for granted, they are going to make you pay,” Davied said. “The biggest thing is being ready for that competitive nature of our league, from top to bottom our league is extremely tough.”
Missouri Western
Preseason Coaches Poll: 8
Preseason Media Poll: 8
Current Record: 4-0
Missouri Western and coach Candi Whitaker will look to turn the tides this upcoming season after finishing with a mere 6-16 record last year.
“We are still really a young team, but it has been fun to watch the progress,” Whitaker said. “We have 16 players and seven of them are new, and two new staff members so a lot of new faces within our program. We are really excited about the pieces we have added and the strides of our young players from last year up until now.”
A major piece coming back for the Griffons is Camille Evans. Evans led the way scoring as she was able to shoot 46 percent from the field. Evans led the Griffs in many other categories as well, grabbing down five rebounds per game, tallying almost three assists per game and averaged just under two steals per game.
“Our younger players gained a lot of experience last year, we relied on them last year heavily,” Whitaker said. “At times last year, I would look up and see four or five of them on the floor at once and it was a struggle at times but by January and February of last year they were playing at a much higher level. It gave me a great opportunity to see a better vision of their game and where we can go from there.”
Missouri Southern
Preseason Coaches Poll: t9
Preseason Media Poll: 10
Current Record: 2-2
Ronnie Ressel and Missouri Southern will look to turn the tides in the upcoming season after finishing 9-14 a season ago. The Lions will return three of five starters and eight players overall will be back from the roster they saw a year ago.
“Playing non-conference games is huge to do before you start playing those conference games,” Ressel said. “It helps to get a feel on what your kids can do, you know, we have six new kids coming in so some of those freshmen will get some experience and understand what it takes to play college basketball.”
A crucial piece coming back for the 2021-22 season is Madi Stokes. Stokes seemed to lead the Lions in almost every category out of all the returning players. Stokes led the way in scoring with 10.3 points per game and she also led the team shooting the ball 53.6 percent from the field. Stokes made her mark down low on the block as well averaging a team high 10.5 rebounds per game and 2.2 blocks per game.
Alongside Stokes will be sharpshooter Layna Skiles. Skiles led Missouri Southern shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc.
“I think my returning players have done a wonderful job so far with the younger kids, showing and explaining what it takes to be able to compete at the college level,” Ressel said. “They have done a great job at communicating that as well, day in and day out, not only in our workouts but on their own as well. When we are in the gym, getting our shots up, they understand we cannot go half speed.”
Northeastern State
Preseason Coaches Poll: 11
Preseason Media Poll: t11
Current Record: 2-4
Northeastern State and coach Fala Suiaunoa will look for better results in the upcoming season after finishing the 2020-21 campaign with a record of 6-16. Unfortunately for the Riverhawks, the team returns only two starters from a season ago while losing seven players overall from last season’s roster.
“We are looking forward to a normal season this year and playing all of our games while staying healthy,” Suiaunoa said. “We are off to a good start this preseason and we look forward to putting everything together these next couple weeks as we prepare for the season.”
The Riverhawks will look for Zaria Collins to do much of the same as she was able to do a year ago. Collins led the way in scoring averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting the ball at a rate of 46 percent from the field. Collins also made her mark down low on the block pulling down a team leading 7.6 rebounds per game.
Joining Collins this season will be Morgan Lee who led the way shooting the ball 38 percent from beyond the arc while also adding in 1.7 assists per game.
“We have three seniors this year, but Morgan Lee and Maegan Lee have been with me for four years now,” Suiaunoa said. “They are kind of the laugh of the group, you know, you can hear their laugh in a room and literally point them out, they bring great energy for us.”
Rogers State
Preseason Coaches Poll: 12
Preseason Media Poll: t11
Current Record: 4-2
Rogers State and coach Kyle Bent will look for a better outcome in the upcoming season after finishing the 2020-21 campaign with a record of 6-16. However, the Hillcats will return three starters and nine players overall from the team a year ago.
“From a women’s basketball standpoint, we return nine players, a lot of them are freshmen and sophomores,” Bent said. “The preseason has been a little bit cleaner, and the intensity has been good, we are hoping for the maturity and the year within the program pays off.”
A key factor returning and the player who led the way for Rogers State in numerous categories is Vanessa Gajdosova. She was able to lead the Hillcats in scoring with 8.7 points per game as well as leading the team with 5.3 rebounds per game. Gajdosova also led the way for Rogers State in assists with 2.5 per game and steals with 1.9 per game.
Joining her this upcoming season will be Kloe Bowin who led the way shooting 47 percent from the field while also adding in 1.0 blocks per game.
“I think everyone being more confident in their health has allowed everyone to drop their guard a little bit,” Bent said. “There is less on everybody’s plate with the vaccination’s out now and everybody just seems more confident in what we are dealing with now.”
Newman
Preseason Coaches Poll: t13
Preseason Media Poll: 13
Current Record: 2-3
Newman will look for a better season in 2021-22 after finishing with a record of 4-18 a year ago. Unfortunately for Newman and head coach Drew Johnson, the Jets will return only two starters and five overall players from the roster it had a season ago.
“We are going to be a very different and new team here this year,” Johnson said. “Ten new faces to the program and then obviously when you bring in an entirely new staff it might as well be 16 new faces.”
A key piece returning this season for Newman is Faith Mason-Vestal who averaged 10.2 points per game while shooting at a rate of 48 percent from the field. Mason-Vestal was also able to lead her team in rebounds per game with five while shooting 80.3 percent from the free-throw line.
Another major piece that will be back for the Jets is Sydney Nilles who shot 37 percent from beyond the three-point arc a season ago. Nilles showed the ability to do a little bit of everything as she added in 2.9 assists per game to go along with 1.0 steals per game.
“I think the biggest compliment I can give our team right now is the enthusiasm, excitement and energy that they bring every single day,” Johnson said. “It has been wonderful to just see them go compete every day and try to get better.”
Lincoln
Preseason Coaches Poll: t13
Preseason Media Poll: 14
Current Record: 4-2
Coming into her second season under the helm at Lincoln, coach Drea Mize will look for a better result from her team after going 2-20 in the 2020-21 campaign. The Blue Tigers return four of five starters from a season ago while returning six players.
“We really liked our top six last year, and we brought in nine newbies,” Mize said. “We brought in a lot of junior college players, not only from this area but from Iowa Western and then we bought in a local kid from Helias who made a run at a state championship last year.”
A key returner is Niyah Jackson who led the way for the Blue Tigers in scoring at 14.5 points per game while shooting 77 percent from the free-throw line. Jackson was also able to pour in 3.2 assists per game as well.
Lincoln will look to improve its offensive production after averaging a mere 63.2 points per game while allowing 78 points per game from its opponents.
“I knew when I took over at Lincoln that this was not going to be a sprint, it would be a marathon,” Mize said. “Obviously being in the MIAA, there is a lot of respect here with the challenges we will have against our opponents.”