After virus related postponements ruined our original holiday plans, my little family found itself making up for two missed Christmases this past weekend.
For the most part – aside from the fact that we had two family Christmas celebrations in a single day, rather than on two separate ones – things pretty much went as usual. I ate too much, we opened gifts and we found ourselves making three trips from the car to the house at day’s end with thigs we (mainly my children) had accumulated in the process.
Now, we have to find a place for the new toys and books and mini-drones and Legos. And we still have cookies on the counter that need to be eaten. This Christmas might stretch well into February if we don’t watch ourselves.
Ah, well. Who expected anything less in a year that has been marked by chaotic cancellations and postponements, one where uncertainty has become our new normal? We could continue to complain, but the truth is that we’re all doing our best to retain the traditions and norms that make our lives feel normal, all during a pandemic that is not ending so soon as we might have hoped.
In the process, we have learned several lessons I hope we can keep with us moving forward, un the brighter days following COVID. The first is that, if you can’t have Christmas on Christmas, then have it a couple of weeks later: there is no use in quitting on your traditions, if they’re part of what make life better.
Another is that something is better than nothing. I saw the shots from the Chiefs Division Round Playoff game against Cleveland Sunday: a mostly empty stadium for an important AFC match-up. But we still saw the game. They’re still playing.
I hope those of us in our busiest years – the family, career, going-to-practice, cramming-the-schedule years – remember the value of spending home time with our loved ones. A part of me missed the things that we, well, missed. But another part of me enjoyed things being called off, a part that embraced cancellations after a certain point, because it gave me the excuse to spend extra time with my wife and kiddos.
Does any of that sound corny? Good. Now you know who I am. I am corny, perhaps, but I am not ashamed of slowing down. That’s the lesson the pandemic taught me, I think: you can get by with a little less in your wallet when you make fewer trips to town, when you live a little more the way your grandparents lived.
Of course, as an individual who is also a business owner, I saw the pandemic take a cut of my livelihood, as did most of the rest of you in the same situation. I don’t like it. I want this to be over. But when we finally do round that corner, and your and my likelihood of contracting coronavirus by being out-and-about finally drops, my hope is that the positive lessons the experience leaves me will endure.
I am tired of quarantines, sick of constantly rearranging my schedule: I’m also a teacher, and that’s a whole other world of inconvenience, let me tell you. With the exception of a couple weeks when we went completely virtual back in November, my school instruction (like most around) has been face-to-face all year. But in that time, I have spent many hours with some students sitting in my classroom, while others’ faces are on a computer screen during their respective quarantine periods.
But there’s a positive: most of us can better use the digital tools available to us for meeting with one another over distance than we could before the pandemic. I hope we don’t find ourselves needing to use Zoom (or any other such medium) so frequently in the future, but it’s good to know we are able to use such tools when we must.
And maybe nothing will ever be quite the same. Our duty is to change and to grow, I suppose, and doing so is perhaps our best defense against despair.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.