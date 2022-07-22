MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Fair Motorcycle Show offered a peek at the most motorcycles ever to be a part of the event on Saturday.
Event coordinator John Maxwell told the crowd that there were 54 motorcycles in the show, a record. He thanked those who took the time to bring in their bikes.
This year his daughters helped hand out new awards.
Maxwell said the Northwest Missouri State University Agriculture Department made the metal cutout awards they presented to winners.
Pat Null, a long-haul trucker out of Pickering, won Best of Show with his ’97 Harley-Davidson Heritage Springer Softail.
“It’s a special bike,” he said, explaining that in 1997, Harley-Davidson only made 1,200 of them all in the same color. “It’s a numbered bike.”
He told The Forum that he was just so pleased with the win. In early May, Null had triple bypass surgery and two days later a stroke.
“It feels great to be alive,” he said. “I’ve been riding forever.”
Null said he’s having a little trouble seeing and a little trouble speaking, but he’s “an ornery old fart,” who is stubborn and is probably the only one who rides one without a windshield.
“I’m a happy man because I’m riding now,” he said. “I’m upright.”
Null is shifting into retirement mode and sold many of his bikes last year. But he still plans to take part in next year’s competition as well as long as he’s able.