MOUND CITY, Mo. — The 12th annual Missouri’s Great Northwest Winefest is set for 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 18 at North Griffith Park in Mound City.
The event will feature wine tastings, vendors, food and live music.
Admission is $25 and includes unlimited wine tastings and a souvenir tasting glass for those over 21. Entry cost for children ages 5-10 is $5, and ages 4 and younger enter free. Pets are not allowed.
Participating wineries include 503 Winery LLC, Baltimore Bend Vineyard, Fence Stile Vineyards & Winery, Grindstone Valley Winery, Jowler Creek Vineyard & Winery, Prestyn’s Wine Bar, Top Hat Winery, Weston Wine Company and Windy Wine Company. Some of the wines are made with grapes from Mound City, noted a press release.
Food vendors will include The Enchilada Lady, Grill Sergeant and the Andrew County Rotary Club. Huckleberry Ridge Bakery and Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn will sell baked goods and snacks at the event. A full bar will be provided by Toad Hollar Bar & Grill in the shelter house.
According to a news release, live music will be performed by Devon and Mikaela Sons, from 12-1 p.m.; Lauren Bergman Johnson, from 1-1:45 p.m.; Ben Johnson, from 1:45-2:45 p.m. and 3:45-4:45 p.m.; and Ladies in Black, from 4:45-5:45 p.m.
Devon and Mikaela Sons, citizens of Rock Port, Missouri, are performers and directors at the Liberty Theatre in Rock Port. Devon is a deputy sheriff and Mikaela is a teacher in their town. They have performed at the Winefest since its beginning.
Lauren Bergman Johnson has sung in tribute of individuals such as Judy Garland and Shania Twain throughout the Midwest. She has experience singing in a multitude of venues, including alumni gatherings and university musicals and operas.
Ben Johnson is a worldwide Elvis tribute artist from the Stanberry, Missouri, area. In his efforts to show who Elvis was in the ’50s and ’60s, he sings, talks and dresses the part. Johnson also sings tribute to Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash and more.
Ladies in Black is a musical group consisting of four Atchison County women: Debra Wyatt, Deb Johnson, Lynn Hunter and Terri Jackson. Wyatt and Hunter are currently teachers, while Johnson is a retired educator.
The Casady Brothers consist of Patrick and Tim Casady. Depending on the occasion, they perform a variety of music, ranging from country to classic rock, with a full band or acoustically.
Tickets may be purchased at the event or in advance at nwmef.org/winefest or the Missouri’s Great Northwest Winefest Facebook page.
The event raises funds for Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, a nonprofit organization that provides entrepreneurs and small businesses with free guidance in Nodaway, Andrew, Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Worth counties.
For more Winefest information, find the event on social media.