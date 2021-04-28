Northeast Nodaway Science Olympiad participants took first place at regional competition. Shown in the front row from left are seniors: Anne Schieber, Victoria Moran, Cassy Redden, Corby Schmitz, Angela Standiford, Sarah Linville and Coach Kila Henry. Shown in the back row from left are: Colton Swalley, Delanny Hopper, Trevor Henggeler, Kolby Sybert, A. J. Adwell, Aubrey Munns and Tessa Privett. Not pictured were: Nathan Meyer and Dalanie Auffert.