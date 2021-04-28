RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway Science Olympiad team placed 14th out of 42 schools at state competition held April 10.
As with the regional contest, where the team took first place, competition is not divided into classes. All schools 1A through 6A compete for the same awards, according to a news release.
The team of A.J. Adwell and Kolby Sybert placed sixth in Water Quality. Tenth place finishers were Anne Schieber and Colton Swalley in Codebusters; Nathan Meyer and Colton Swalley in Detector Building; Dalanie Auffert and Delanny Hopper in Fossils; and Angela Standiford, Anne Schieber and Victoria Moran in Protein Modeling.
At regionals, held virtually this year on Feb. 27, the 15-student team placed in the top five in all 23 events, and won first place in 12 of them.
Due to COVID the contest was held virtually so the students were at the high school taking their tests online. Some events were changed to only be written tests in order to allow them to be included in the virtual testing.
The build events: Boomilever, Gravity Vehicle, Ping Pong Parachute and Wright Stuff were tested by using Zoom. The event director told the students what items needed to be measured or weighted. The uncut video then showed the students performing the instructions.
“This is the first time our team has placed first at the regional,” said Kila Henry, coach. “Knowing that a team is penalized if they do not participate in all events, the students volunteer to take on events and to help one another. They are very unselfish and I am proud to be their coach.”