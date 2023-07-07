ALBANY, Mo. — North Star Advocacy Center, a domestic violence and sexual assault victim services provider, expanded its services in early 2021 into Gentry and Worth counties by adding a full-time victim advocate dedicated to serving this area of northwest Missouri, and one employee is making sure people know about it.
Sherry Brown, an Albany native, joined the North Star team in 2020 after returning to Albany to help search for a friend who had gone missing and was suspected of being murdered by a partner.
“I came back here in August 2020 to try to find her and helped with finding her and the court process and all of that,” Brown said. “Through that process, this job came about and so it was kind of a really big blessing. I was moving back here so, yeah, it’s been a pretty good fit.”
According to Brown, North Star received a grant in 2020 that was specified for branching out its services into rural counties that allowed for a satellite office to be opened in Gentry County to service that area as well as Worth County. The office is located in the Mosaic Life Care physician’s office at 1607 E. U.S. Highway 136 in Albany.
Brown is able to provide nearly all of the same services as the North Star location in Maryville aside from having a temporary shelter in the two counties she serves. However, when she has a victim who needs a temporary place to stay, she is able to send them over to the North Star shelter in Maryville.
“Everything that they’re doing here (Maryville), we’re offering there,” Brown said. “It’s just people don’t really know it.”
Along with all the advocacy services, Brown and North Star also do a lot of education programs such as attending community events, church clubs and other organizations, and speaking at the local schools to help inform the public about the services provided, talk about consent and a range of other topics related to the work the organization does.
Just like Maryville, the Gentry and Worth County expansion of North Star also has two different support groups held in various churches on the first and third Monday at 1 p.m. in Albany. The second and fourth Tuesday of each month is a partnered trauma support group in Worth County led by Lori Constant Haws at 6 p.m.
“Our support groups, we pride ourselves on our confidentiality,” Brown said. “Our support groups are extremely confidential. There are confidentiality statements that everyone that participates must adhere to. I just think that’s pretty important.”
North Star offers a variety of services for individuals who have experienced domestic or sexual violence including a temporary shelter, support groups, crisis management, court advocacy and more in a five-county area.
For more information on the services provided by North Star in Gentry and Worth counties, or to find out more about the support groups, call or text Sherry Brown at 660-254-7233 or the 24-hour crisis hotline at 660-562-2320.