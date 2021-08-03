MARYVILLE, Mo. — MU Extension - Nodaway County 4-H has announced the 2021 Nodaway County 4-H Achievement Day results.
Thirty-three exhibitors — including seven Clover Kids with 34 exhibits — exhibited 202 items during the Nodaway County Fair. These Nodaway County youths offered exhibits featuring photography, arts and crafts, baked goods, woodworking, quilting and sewing and even live demonstrations.
Results are shown below. Under each exhibitor’s name is a category and the project as well as the ribbon received and, if selected, the word “State” designating the project as worthy to move on to state competition.
RESULTS
Dakota Allen
Arts and Crafts
- Crochet Stuffed Pig – Blue, State
- Two Headbands – Blue
- Bellbottom Jeans – Blue, State
- Dog Mom Shirt – Blue, State
Photography
- Tree Picture, Blue, State
Ryan Allen
Arts and Crafts
- Snuffle Mat – Blue, State
- Customized Tumbler – Blue, State
- Bicycle Tire Shelf – Blue , State
Dalanie Auffert
Photography
- Farmer’s View – Blue State
- Aqua Life – Blue, State
- Ice Covered Day – Blue
- Icy Day – Blue, State
- Ice Evergreen – Blue, State
- Georgia – Blue
- Georgia and Stud Muffin – Blue
Boiling Water Canning
- Strawberry Lemonade – Blue, State
- Granny’s Chili Sauce – Blue, State
Arts and Crafts
- Welcome Sign – Blue, State
- Mason Jar Sign – Blue, State
- Little Lamb – Red
- Morning Sunrise – Red
- Frosty Board – Red
- Crystal Sunset – Red
Josie Baker
Breads
- Pineapple Cheese Braid – Blue, State
Scrapbooking
- Scrapbook – Blue, State
Arts and Crafts
- Cow Stitch Art – Blue, State
- Tie Blanket – Blue
- Queen Bee Cup – Red
Entrepreneurship
- Thankfully Gobbled – Blue, State
Lily Baker
Clover Kids
- Banana Muffin
Scrapbook
- Tie Blanket
Emily Bax
Photography
- Bean Statue – Blue
- Rain Drops on Plant – Blue, State
- Shadow of Bench – Blue
- Green Trees – Blue
- Cow – Blue, State
- Shadows – Blue
- Purple Flowers – Blue
- Fountain – Blue
- Old Castle – Blue
- Pink Flowers – Blue
- Icy Plant – Blue, State
- Yellow Flower – Blue
- Leaf – Blue
- Purple and Yellow Flowers – Blue, State
- Rocks – Red
- Lily Pads – Red
- Courthouse – Red
- Mossy Lake and Trees – Red
- White Flower – Red
- Cement – Red
- Cat – Red
Arts and Crafts
- Scarecrow Jar – Blue
- Sock Snowman – Blue
- Yarn Snowman Candle Jar – Blue, State
- Candy Corn Buttons – Blue State
- Salt Shaker Snowman – Blue
- Snowman Ornament – Blue, State
- Snowflake Wreath – Blue
- Snow Measuring Stick – Red
- Fall Candle Jar – Red
- Christmas Tree Buttons – Red
- Paintbrush Snowman – Red
- Scrabble Tile Ornament – Red
- Winter Hat Ornament – Red
Cake Decorating
- Vines and Flowers – Blue
Joshua Bax
Clover Kids
- House Towel
- Snowflake Ornament
- Snowman
- Christmas Tree Ornament
- Gnome
- Clay Turtle
- Gnome Garden
- Christmas Tree Towel
- Sprinkle Cookies
- Snowman
Jordann Doty
Arts and Crafts
- Scrabble Tile Ornaments – Blue
- Snowman-Large – Blue, State
- Salt Shaker Snowman – Red
- Paintbrush Snowman – Red
- Snowman Ornament – Blue
- Snow Measuring Stick – Red
- Sock Snowman – Blue
- Potato Soup Jar – Blue
Dog 1 Novice
- How to Make Liver Dog Treats Poster – Blue, State
Ross Doty
Clover Kids
- Bead Corn
- Sock Snowman
- Grinch Ornament
- Melted Snowman
Joseph Downing
Clover Kids
- Decoupage Ornament
- Harvest Potpourri Jar
- Journee Downing
Arts and Crafts
- Snowman Hat – Blue
- Decoupage Ornament – Blue
- Harvest Potpourri Jar – Blue
- Tie-Dye Tank Top – Blue
- Glass Garden Flower – Blue, State
Sewing 1 Novice
- PJ Pants – Blue, State
Foods 1 Novice
- Zucchini Bread – Blue, State
- Zucchini Cookies – Blue, State
Lula Downing
Arts and Crafts
- Snowman Hat – Blue, State
- Decoupage Ornament – Blue
- Harvest Potpourri Jar – Blue, State
- Tie-Dye Tank Top – Blue, State
- Glass Garden Flower – Blue, State
Sewing 1 Novice
- PJ Pants – Blue, State
Foods 1 Novice
- Zucchini Bread – Blue, State
- Zuchinni Cookies – Blue, State
Truley Downing
Clover Kids
- Snowman Hat
- Decoupage Ornament
- Harvest Potpourri Jar
- Tie-Dye Tank Top
- Glass Garden Flower
Jolee Hauber
Arts and Crafts Mixed Media
- Jungle – Blue
Visual Arts Fiber Arts
- Yarn Art Flower – Red
Arts and Crafts
- Stained Glass Flower – Red
Kayley Hauber
Visual Arts Drawing Realistic
- Graphite Drawing “Coon” – Blue,State
Visual Arts Printing Silk Screen Printing
- Two Pieces – Blue
Anna Henggeler
Arts and Crafts
- Pressed Flower Art – Blue
- Miniature Garden – Blue, State
Anastyn Hiatt
Arts and Crafts
- Tie Dye T-Shirts – Red
Cake Decorating
- Marvel 3D Empire Cake – Red
Dakota Hiatt
Arts and Crafts
- Three Tie Dye Shirts – Red
Woodworking
- Headboard Bench – Blue, State
Addie Honan
Arts and Crafts
- Candle – Blue
- Soap – Blue, State
Sewing
- Pajama Pants – Blue
Floriculture
- Succulent Garden – Blue, State
- Cacti Garden – Blue, State
Outdoor Adventures
- First Aid Poster – Blue
Quilting
- Quilt – Blue, State
Woodworking
- Flower Hanger – Blue, State
Woodworking
- Cornhole Boards – Blue, State
- Keepsake Box – Red
Brewer Honan
Clover Kids
- Wooden Cross
- PVC Flag Holder
- Clover Kids Potpourri Jar
- Clover Kids Succulent Garden
Chet Honan
Clover Kids
- Burning Bush
- Bird House
- Potpourri Jar
Isabelle Jackson
Boiling Water Canning
- Red Beets – Blue
- Yellow Beets – Blue, State
Arts and Crafts
- “Isabelle” Hanging Art – Blue
- “Emmanuel” Hanging Art – Blue, State
- Red Fall Candle Jar – Blue
- Scarecrow Jar – Blue, State
- Snowman Stick – Blue, State
- Fall Wreath – Blue, State
- Snowman Jar – Blue, State
- Owl Blue – State
- Green Stocking Cap – Blue
- Day and Night Perler Beads – Blue
Sewing
- Bowl Cozy – Red
- Pillowcase – Blue, State
- PJ Pants – Red
Quilting 1
- Inside Out Heart – Red
- Charm on Point – Blue, State
Logan Jackson
Woodworking
- Cornhole Boards – Blue
- Keepsake Box – Red
Sewing
- PJ Pants – Blue
- Pillowcase – Blue, State
Canning
- Yellow Beets – Blue
- Red Beets – Blue, State
Quilting
- Charm on Point – Blue
- Heart Patch Quilt – Blue, State
Andruw King
Woodworking
- Wheel Barrow – Blue
Horticulture
- Mint Herb – Blue, State
- Herb Blue – State
- Cucumbers – Blue
- Potatoes – Blue, State
Photography
- Sunset at Home – Blue
- Yellowstone – Blue, State
- Sunset at Lake – Red
- Inside Capital – Red
- Missouri Capital – Red
Floriculture
- Sunflower – Blue, State
- Flowering Pot Dianthus – Red
Baking
- Chocolate Chip Cookies – Blue, State
Andrew Mattson
Woodworking
- Hand-held Wooden Tool Box – Blue, State
Audrey Mattson
Sewing
- Sewn Pillow – Red
Emersyn McCrary
Arts and Crafts
- Car Freshies – Blue, State
- Feed Sack Bag – Red
- Horse Picture – Red
Taylor Rucker
Clothing
- Green and White Apron – Blue
- Black with Pink Flower Dress – Blue, State
- Red Checkered Towel – Red
- Jean Shorts Hot Pad – Red
Andrew Wilmes
Clover Kids
- Sea Turtle Canvas
- City Painting
- Gnome
Charlotte Wilmes
Woodworking
- Wooden Box – Blue
Quilting
- Stack and Flip Quilt – Blue, State
Ellie Wilmes
Woodworking
- Wooden Box – Blue
Arts and Crafts
- Lake Painting – Blue, State
- A Scrapbook – Blue, State
Quilting
- Stack and Flip Quilt – Blue, State
Madeline Wilmes
Arts and Crafts
- A Basketball Painting – Blue, State
- A Scrapbook – Blue, State
- A Gnome Looking Like Patrick Mahomes – Blue, State
Woodworking
- A Wooden Box – Blue
Quilting
- A Stack and Flip Quilt – Blue, State
SPECIAL ACTIVITY RESULTS
Dakota Allen
General Demonstration
- Rabbit Showmanship – Blue, State
Fashion Revue
- Clothes You Buy – Blue, State
Emily Bax
Working Demonstration
- Peg Bugs – Blue, State
Fashion Revue
- Clothes You Buy – Blue, State
Jordann Doty
General Demonstration
- How to Get a Sheep Ready for the Show – Blue, State
Journee Downing
Team General Demonstration
- Project Talk – Blue, State
Lula Downing
Team General Demonstration
- Project Talk – Blue, State
Addie Honan
Working Demonstration
- How to Make Candles – Blue, State
Public Speaking Prepared
- Red Wattle Pig Meat is the Best – Blue, State
Fashion Revue
- Clothes You Make – Blue, State
Brewer Honan
Working Demonstration
- How to Start a Camp Fire
Chet Honan
Working Demonstration
- How to Make a PB & J Sandwich