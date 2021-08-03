MARYVILLE, Mo. — MU Extension - Nodaway County 4-H has announced the 2021 Nodaway County 4-H Achievement Day results.

Thirty-three exhibitors — including seven Clover Kids with 34 exhibits — exhibited 202 items during the Nodaway County Fair. These Nodaway County youths offered exhibits featuring photography, arts and crafts, baked goods, woodworking, quilting and sewing and even live demonstrations.

Results are shown below. Under each exhibitor’s name is a category and the project as well as the ribbon received and, if selected, the word “State” designating the project as worthy to move on to state competition.

RESULTS

Dakota Allen 

Arts and Crafts 

  • Crochet Stuffed Pig – Blue, State
  • Two Headbands – Blue
  • Bellbottom Jeans – Blue, State
  • Dog Mom Shirt – Blue, State

Photography 

  • Tree Picture, Blue, State

Ryan Allen

Arts and Crafts 

  • Snuffle Mat  – Blue, State
  • Customized Tumbler – Blue, State
  • Bicycle Tire Shelf – Blue , State 

Dalanie Auffert

Photography 

  • Farmer’s View – Blue State
  • Aqua Life – Blue, State
  • Ice Covered Day –  Blue
  • Icy Day –  Blue, State
  • Ice Evergreen – Blue, State
  • Georgia – Blue
  • Georgia and Stud Muffin – Blue

Boiling Water Canning 

  • Strawberry Lemonade – Blue, State
  • Granny’s Chili Sauce – Blue, State

Arts and Crafts

  • Welcome Sign – Blue, State
  • Mason Jar Sign – Blue, State
  • Little Lamb – Red
  • Morning Sunrise – Red
  • Frosty Board – Red
  • Crystal Sunset – Red

Josie Baker

Breads 

  • Pineapple Cheese Braid – Blue, State

Scrapbooking 

  • Scrapbook – Blue, State

Arts and Crafts

  • Cow Stitch Art – Blue, State
  • Tie Blanket – Blue
  • Queen Bee Cup – Red

Entrepreneurship

  • Thankfully Gobbled – Blue, State
Brewer Honan - How to make a campfire.jpg
Brewer Honan shows judges how to make a fire during 4-H demonstrations at the Nodaway County Fair.

Lily Baker

Clover Kids 

  • Banana Muffin

Scrapbook 

  • Tie Blanket

Emily Bax

Photography

  • Bean Statue – Blue
  • Rain Drops on Plant – Blue, State
  • Shadow of Bench – Blue
  • Green Trees – Blue
  • Cow – Blue, State
  • Shadows – Blue
  • Purple Flowers – Blue
  • Fountain – Blue
  • Old Castle – Blue
  • Pink Flowers – Blue
  • Icy Plant – Blue, State
  • Yellow Flower – Blue
  • Leaf – Blue
  • Purple and Yellow Flowers – Blue, State
  • Rocks – Red
  • Lily Pads – Red
  • Courthouse – Red
  • Mossy Lake and Trees – Red
  • White Flower – Red
  • Cement – Red
  • Cat – Red

Arts and Crafts

  • Scarecrow Jar – Blue
  • Sock Snowman – Blue
  • Yarn Snowman Candle Jar – Blue, State
  • Candy Corn Buttons – Blue State
  • Salt Shaker Snowman – Blue
  • Snowman Ornament – Blue, State
  • Snowflake Wreath – Blue
  • Snow Measuring Stick – Red
  • Fall Candle Jar – Red
  • Christmas Tree Buttons – Red
  • Paintbrush Snowman – Red
  • Scrabble Tile Ornament – Red
  • Winter Hat Ornament – Red

Cake Decorating

  • Vines and Flowers – Blue

Joshua Bax

Clover Kids

  • House Towel
  • Snowflake Ornament
  • Snowman
  • Christmas Tree Ornament
  • Gnome 
  • Clay Turtle
  • Gnome Garden 
  • Christmas Tree Towel
  • Sprinkle Cookies 
  • Snowman 

Jordann Doty

Arts and Crafts

  • Scrabble Tile Ornaments – Blue
  • Snowman-Large – Blue, State
  • Salt Shaker Snowman – Red
  • Paintbrush Snowman – Red
  • Snowman Ornament – Blue
  • Snow Measuring Stick – Red
  • Sock Snowman – Blue
  • Potato Soup Jar – Blue

Dog 1 Novice 

  • How to Make Liver Dog Treats Poster – Blue, State

Ross Doty

Clover Kids

  • Bead Corn
  • Sock Snowman
  • Grinch Ornament
  • Melted Snowman

Joseph Downing 

Clover Kids 

  • Decoupage Ornament
  • Harvest Potpourri Jar
  • Journee Downing

Arts and Crafts

  • Snowman Hat – Blue
  • Decoupage Ornament – Blue
  • Harvest Potpourri Jar – Blue
  • Tie-Dye Tank Top – Blue
  • Glass Garden Flower – Blue, State

Sewing 1 Novice

  • PJ Pants – Blue, State

Foods 1 Novice

  • Zucchini Bread – Blue, State
  • Zucchini Cookies – Blue, State
Lula Downing - Project talk - Zuchinni.jpg
Lula Downing prepares for her project talk on July 17 at the 4-H demonstrations at Nodaway County Fair.

Lula Downing

Arts and Crafts

  • Snowman Hat – Blue, State
  • Decoupage Ornament – Blue
  • Harvest Potpourri Jar – Blue, State
  • Tie-Dye Tank Top – Blue, State
  • Glass Garden Flower – Blue, State

Sewing 1 Novice

  • PJ Pants – Blue, State

Foods 1 Novice

  • Zucchini Bread – Blue, State
  • Zuchinni Cookies – Blue, State 

Truley Downing

Clover Kids 

  • Snowman Hat
  • Decoupage Ornament
  • Harvest Potpourri Jar
  • Tie-Dye Tank Top
  • Glass Garden Flower

Jolee Hauber

Arts and Crafts Mixed Media 

  • Jungle – Blue

Visual Arts Fiber Arts 

  • Yarn Art Flower – Red

Arts and Crafts 

  • Stained Glass Flower – Red

Kayley Hauber

Visual Arts Drawing Realistic 

  • Graphite Drawing “Coon” – Blue,State

Visual Arts Printing Silk Screen Printing

  • Two Pieces – Blue

Anna Henggeler

Arts and Crafts 

  • Pressed Flower Art – Blue
  • Miniature Garden – Blue, State

Anastyn Hiatt

Arts and Crafts

  • Tie Dye T-Shirts – Red

Cake Decorating 

  • Marvel 3D Empire Cake – Red

Dakota Hiatt

Arts and Crafts

  • Three Tie Dye Shirts – Red

Woodworking 

  • Headboard Bench – Blue, State

Addie Honan 

Arts and Crafts

  • Candle – Blue
  • Soap – Blue, State

Sewing 

  • Pajama Pants – Blue

Floriculture 

  • Succulent Garden – Blue, State
  • Cacti Garden – Blue, State

Outdoor Adventures

  • First Aid Poster – Blue

Quilting 

  • Quilt – Blue, State

Woodworking 

  • Flower Hanger – Blue, State

Woodworking 

  • Cornhole Boards – Blue, State
  • Keepsake Box – Red
Brewer Honan

Clover Kids

  • Wooden Cross 
  • PVC Flag Holder 
  • Clover Kids Potpourri Jar
  • Clover Kids Succulent Garden

Chet Honan

Clover Kids

  • Burning Bush
  • Bird House
  • Potpourri Jar

Isabelle Jackson

Boiling Water Canning 

  • Red Beets – Blue
  • Yellow Beets – Blue, State

Arts and Crafts 

  • “Isabelle” Hanging Art – Blue
  • “Emmanuel” Hanging Art – Blue, State
  • Red Fall Candle Jar – Blue
  • Scarecrow Jar – Blue, State
  • Snowman Stick – Blue, State
  • Fall Wreath – Blue, State
  • Snowman Jar – Blue, State
  • Owl Blue – State
  • Green Stocking Cap – Blue
  • Day and Night Perler Beads – Blue

Sewing

  • Bowl Cozy – Red
  • Pillowcase – Blue, State
  • PJ Pants – Red

Quilting 1

  • Inside Out Heart – Red
  • Charm on Point – Blue, State 

Logan Jackson

Woodworking

  • Cornhole Boards – Blue
  • Keepsake Box – Red

Sewing

  • PJ Pants – Blue
  • Pillowcase – Blue, State

Canning

  • Yellow Beets – Blue
  • Red Beets – Blue, State

Quilting 

  • Charm on Point – Blue
  • Heart Patch Quilt – Blue, State

Andruw King 

Woodworking 

  • Wheel Barrow – Blue

Horticulture 

  • Mint Herb – Blue, State
  • Herb Blue – State
  • Cucumbers – Blue
  • Potatoes – Blue, State

Photography

  • Sunset at Home – Blue
  • Yellowstone – Blue, State
  • Sunset at Lake – Red
  • Inside Capital – Red
  • Missouri Capital – Red

Floriculture 

  • Sunflower – Blue, State
  • Flowering Pot Dianthus – Red

Baking

  • Chocolate Chip Cookies – Blue, State

Andrew Mattson

Woodworking

  • Hand-held Wooden Tool Box – Blue, State

Audrey Mattson 

Sewing 

  • Sewn Pillow – Red

Emersyn McCrary

Arts and Crafts 

  • Car Freshies – Blue, State
  • Feed Sack Bag – Red
  • Horse Picture – Red

 

Taylor Rucker

Clothing

  • Green and White Apron – Blue
  • Black with Pink Flower Dress – Blue, State
  • Red Checkered Towel – Red
  • Jean Shorts Hot Pad – Red

 

Andrew Wilmes

Clover Kids

  • Sea Turtle Canvas
  • City Painting
  • Gnome 

Charlotte Wilmes

Woodworking 

  • Wooden Box – Blue

Quilting 

  • Stack and Flip Quilt – Blue, State 

Ellie Wilmes

Woodworking

  • Wooden Box – Blue

Arts and Crafts

  • Lake Painting – Blue, State
  • A Scrapbook – Blue, State

Quilting

  • Stack and Flip Quilt – Blue, State

 

Madeline Wilmes

Arts and Crafts

  • A Basketball Painting – Blue, State
  • A Scrapbook – Blue, State
  • A Gnome Looking Like Patrick Mahomes – Blue, State

Woodworking

  • A Wooden Box – Blue

Quilting 

  • A Stack and Flip Quilt – Blue, State

 

SPECIAL ACTIVITY RESULTS

 

Dakota Allen

General Demonstration 

  • Rabbit Showmanship – Blue, State

Fashion Revue 

  • Clothes You Buy – Blue, State

Emily Bax

Working Demonstration

  • Peg Bugs – Blue, State

Fashion Revue 

  • Clothes You Buy – Blue, State

Jordann Doty

General Demonstration

  • How to Get a Sheep Ready for the Show – Blue, State

Journee Downing

Team General Demonstration 

  • Project Talk – Blue, State

Lula Downing

Team General Demonstration

  • Project Talk – Blue, State 

Addie Honan

Working Demonstration

  • How to Make Candles – Blue, State

Public Speaking Prepared

  • Red Wattle Pig Meat is the Best – Blue, State

Fashion Revue

  • Clothes You Make – Blue, State 

Brewer Honan

Working Demonstration

  • How to Start a Camp Fire

Chet Honan

Working Demonstration

  • How to Make a PB & J Sandwich 
