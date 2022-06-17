MARYVILLE, Mo. — “Ogres are like onions ... Onions have layers. Ogres have layers,” according to the 2001 film “Shrek,” and with a cast of more than 40 actors, Maryville Young Players Second Stage production of “Shrek the Musical” is bound to offer layers of fun, cute animal props, amazing costumes and fantastical musical dance numbers.
“Shrek the Musical” is based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film that tells the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing adventure alongside a wisecracking donkey, a feisty princess, a vertically challenged bad guy and all manner of fairytale creatures. The production has a lot of big chorus and dance numbers and is sure to engage all audience members, young and old alike.
This year’s Second Stage production had originally been announced as “Oklahoma,” but because the Broadway show is currently on tour nationally, the company wasn’t licensing amateur productions.
“It actually worked out great as Shrek is one of those shows that we wanted to do for years and we were just never sure when we were going to do it,” said Tye Parsons, the MYP co-founder who has found himself in the director’s seat for the first time. “This gave us a great opportunity, so we thought we’d give it a shot and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Taking the director’s chair has provided Parsons with a peek at the many things his wife and other MYP co-founder Vanessa has handled for several productions. She is currently handling the enormous task of costume director for this performance, which involves a large number of extremely complex costumes completely different than those they had already begun to handle for “Oklahoma.”
Tye Parsons said she’s been working diligently to create, find, borrow and rent costumes for this production.
“This is bears and pigs and donkeys and ogres,” Parsons said. “Vanessa has been doing the lion’s share of the costuming. It’s been a heavy lift for her and all of our people who are helping with costumes.”
On Tuesday night, actors were working on choreography with Grace Wright for “Rat Tap Dance,” which, contrary to its title, didn’t involve tap during rehearsal. Actors wore small slippers that were designed as rats, just visible at the bottom of the curtain for much of the scene.
“It’s just really, really funny and our cast is doing a fantastic job,” Tye Parsons said. “I just can’t wait for people to see it. They’re going to love it I think.”
Jacqui Conn, who is portraying Fiona in this community theater MYP production, said playing a lead role brings with it a bit of nervousness because everyone wants to do well, but it also helps keep her acting.
“This is like the one time of year that I’m on stage instead of directing, so it’s a good reminder for me of the nervousness that students go through,” she said. “… It just helps me relate to what they go through when they’re doing shows.”
She said it’s been fun sharing the stage with her family and former students. She said five-sevenths of her family is in the production in some way. Of particular note, she said her husband, Tim Conn, is making his stage debut as a Grumpy Dwarf and a Duloc Greeter. Conn’s daughter Julie is playing a bluebird, while other daughter Brinley is playing teen Fiona. Her son Jonah is playing Baby Bear in the production and helping his mom with lines.
“If I say ‘Uh,” instead of ‘Umm’ or ‘well’ instead of ‘so’ he’ll correct me quickly,” Conn said laughing.
She said a lot of the play is taken straight from the movie, but the musical is now on Netflix, and it’s very similar to that.
“It’s just kind of been I think a challenge to see how we can make that level of production happen in our space with our resources and so we’ll have our own brand on it,” Conn said. “So that’s been a fun challenge. And to take a fun character like Fiona that people know from the movie, as a musical and to make it so it’s something that they’re familiar with but not just a recycled version of the same thing.”
First time directing
As a first-time director, Parsons said he’s been having a great time seeing everything his wife has handled in previous productions.
“It’s a lot of fun actually,” he said. “It’s great. I like it a lot.”
Usually behind the stage, Parsons has been quite involved with each play put on by the summer camp group, but says being director is a bit different considering he has a hand in every aspect of the play.
“There’s always a lot of planning that goes on with the backstage stuff, but it’s even more so when you’re in charge of all the blocking and all of the acting, where people come in and all that stuff,” he said. “… Kind of like a traffic cop, all sorts of things happening and knowing who’s in what scene.”
Parsons said this year they switched the Second Stage production, which is usually held in July, with the MYP youth summer camp production, typically scheduled in June, to help avoid summer school conflicts.
He noted it’s gone very well so far with fewer interference issues with summer activities. MYP is planning to assess after both summer productions are completed but anticipated the change is likely permanent.