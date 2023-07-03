Marjorie L. Dearmont
1936-2023
Marjorie L. Dearmont, a beloved mother, devoted teacher, and passionate birding enthusiast, passed away on the first of June 2023 at the age of 86. She fought a valiant battle against cancer for 18 months, demonstrating immense strength and resilience until the very end.
Marjorie was born in Ravenwood, Missouri, and it was there that she developed a deep appreciation for nature and the wonders of the world around her. After marrying her beloved husband, Dean Dearmont, they embarked on a journey together, eventually settling in the tranquil town of Bertram, Texas. It was in Bertram where they built a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.
Tragedy struck Marjorie’s life with the passing of her husband, Dean in 2017, and daughter, Karen in 2018. These losses were undoubtedly difficult to bear, but Marjorie’s unwavering spirit and determination enabled her to find solace and strength in the face of adversity. She drew upon her cherished memories of her loved ones to keep their spirits alive within her.
Marjorie’s life was marked by a genuine passion for birding, which brought her immense joy and connected her to the natural world. She found solace in the soothing melodies of chirping birds and took great pleasure in observing their graceful flights. Her knowledge and enthusiasm for birds were shared with those around her, inspiring others to appreciate the beauty of nature.
In addition to her love for birding, Marjorie was an accomplished teacher, specializing in the Silva Method of mind development seminars. Through her teachings, she empowered countless individuals to explore the depths of their minds and unlock their full potential. Marjorie’s guidance and support touched the lives of many, leaving an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to have been her students.
Marjorie’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of her family and friends. She is survived by her loving son Curtis, whose unwavering support and presence brought comfort and strength to her throughout her journey. Her legacy lives on through her son and the cherished memories she leaves behind. She is also survived by her sister, Lucile Bithos, a long time Maryville resident.
As we bid farewell to Marjorie L. Dearmont, let us remember her for her tenacity, her love for nature, and her dedication to helping others. May her gentle soul find eternal peace, and may her memory forever inspire us to embrace the beauty of the world around us.
Rest in peace, dear Marjorie. You will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.
Marjorie was cremated and her ashes were spread, with her husband’s, in a private family ceremony