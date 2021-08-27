Leon G. Brown
1940-2021
Leon G. Brown, 80, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on August 23, 2021. He was born in Skidmore, Missouri, on November 1, 1940, to Harlan and Beatrice (Smith) Brown. He married Helen Margaret Roberts in Maitland, Missouri, on January 22, 1961, and she survives of the home.
Leon’s greatest joy was being with his family. His life-long hobby was collecting and restoring farm toys. Leon was a farmer for the majority of his life and employed at Hy-Vee for the last 14 years, where he was honored with the Local Legend award as he never knew a stranger.
Survivors include his wife, Helen; daughter Shari (Rick Law) Brown Rogge of Maryville and son Scott (Julie) Brown of Columbia; grandsons Kyle Rogge, Connor Rogge, Michael (Emily) Brown, Mark Brown. Additional survivors are sister Peggy and brothers Keith (Charlotte) and Dale.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Midway Locust Grove UMC, 2600 N Locust Grove Church Rd., Columbia, MO 65202. A Celebration of Life service officiated by Pastor Ben Lee starts at 3 p.m. The burial will follow at the church cemetery. Family and friends are welcome for a fellowship meal afterward.
Parker-Millard Funeral Home, Columbia, is in charge of local arrangements and will have a live stream link of the service on their website. Memorial gifts are suggested to Midway Locust Grove UMC Church.