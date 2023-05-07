MARYVILLE, Mo. — Tim Janousek, owner of the Plant House in Maryville, will be the next guest speaker for the Maryville Public Library’s adult program in May.
According to a news release from the library, Janousek’s green thumb stems from generations of gardeners in his family, starting with his grandfather, who planted a large vegetable garden for his family during the Great Depression. That knowledge was passed on from Janousek’s grandfather to his father and finally, to him.
When the time came for Janousek to start studying geology at Northwest Missouri State University, he brought home with him to the dorm by growing his father’s tomato starts in the sunniest window he could find.
After receiving his master’s degree from Oklahoma State University, Janousek returned home and started gardening here in Maryville. His hobby eventually led to taking over the Plant House with the love of his life.
Janousek will be the guest speaker for May’s adult program, “How to Start a Vegetable Garden,” at 7 p.m. on May 18 in the library basement. Refreshments will be provided, as well as everything needed to plant a container vegetable to bring home.
Registration is open for $5, cash or check, at the library front desk. Spots will be limited. To learn more, email adultprograms@maryvillepubliclibrary.org or call the front desk at 660-582-5281.