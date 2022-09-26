ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — World League Wrestling is returning to St. Joseph, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the ROC Fellowship Church Gymnasium where fans will have an opportunity to see family-friendly professional wrestling live and up close.
Northwest Missouri knows well the professional wrestling scene dating back to the days of promoter Gus Karras, Bob Geigel, Sonny Myers, and last but most certainly not least WLW creator and wrestling icon Harley Race, of Quitman, noted a news release.
Race, a WWE Hall of Famer and eight-time NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion, created World League Wrestling in 1999 with the vision in mind of showcasing wrestling. That’s exactly what fans will get the opportunity to see on Oct. 1.
Wrestlers scheduled to appear include Derek Stone, with manager Malice Mayhem; Luke Anthony; Billy the Kidd; Leland Race; Ernie Elwood, Cameron, Missouri, native; Brandon Espinosa and Kyle Roberts AKA Dysfunction the WLW Tag-Team Champions and more.
In addition, fans will get to see the return of women’s wrestling to WLW as St. Joseph natives Luscious Lori and Beautiful Bobbie Jo will face off one-on-one.
Doors for this event will open at 6 p.m. and bell time is at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15. To purchase, visit bit.ly/WLWROC. For more information, visit harleyrace.com.