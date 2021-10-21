MARYVILLE, Mo. — Loud barking may have pushed revelers outside Tuesday morning, but Alyson Fisher, owner of Fantastic Fido’s in St. Joseph who recently expanded to Maryville, was excited to cut the ceremonial ribbon opening her business to the public.
On Tuesday, Fisher celebrated with the members of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce and Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation by cutting a ribbon with her friends and employees.
Fantastic Fido's offers grooming and boarding services as well as specialty dog products. One of those being K9 Lifeline Transitional Leashes.
Fisher told The Forum that she knows Heather Beck, founder of the safe leash line, that was featured on television this summer during an episode of “The Profit.”
Fisher said she’s been selling the leashes for years and stands behind the product as a good tool for safe training of dogs.
Other products she carries includes Magic Dust for food-finicky pups, Happy Howe's Natural Dog Treats and locally produced treats from Henry's Homemade Dog Bakery.
For more information about Fantastic Fido's, visit the business online at fantasticfidos.com.