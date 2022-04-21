It seems that the school takes minimal actions in response to rasist(sic), homophobic, and tansphobic(sic) comments made by studetns(sic). The district should be focusing on making the halls of the high school safe for all students rather than canceling a production that they already approved. The theater is a traditionally safe place for students to express themselves no matter who they are, who they love, what they look like, or what other activities they are a part of. By taking away what we have worked so hard to put together you discount the time, and hard work each and every member of the cast and crew have put into the show. While simultaneously students who are hateful and malicious towards other students still manage to take part in the activities they are involved in.
Thank you for taking your time to read my email and I hope you can understand the frustration and pain that postponing the show causes everyone involved. I hope that a resolution can be found that satisfies both parties.
Sent by a high school student
in the musical on Nov. 17
Tonight, we received information that the school board had a meeting and voted to postpone our show. I find this incredibly cruel and immature of your positions. As an actor, I am absolutely thrilled to create myself as a character, work hard, and show off my skills. But when this feeling of accomplishment and happiness is destroyed by the school board, I do not appreciate it. To postpone our musical and potentially cancel it with less than twenty-four hours until opening night is ridiculous. I understand that our show might not be deemed appropriate for all audiences, but we voiced that concern numerous time(sic) from March 2021 until now, November 2021. We gave the school board the opportunity to approve our show in March, and now you decide to speak up and say something after 8 months. I find this pathetic. You made your decision in a short timed meeting, while we worked on this show for months. Many of my fellow cast mates and I shared some tears after receiving the news from Becky Albreht(sic). We are fearful that you have ruined our last musical as seniors. We are fearful that you will completely deteriorate the theatre program at MHS. We are fearful that our skills are being used against us for your judgements.
Sent by a high school student
in the musical on Nov. 17
I appreciate you taking everything into consideration when you made the tough decision to postpone the play due to it being inappropriate for families of all ages. Better safe than sorry. It is very unfortunate that the kids, especially the seniors, had to experience that right before the excitement of going on stage. I get it - I really do but I’m asking that you come together to find a suitable compromise. Hopefully with some minor adjustments it’s possible to make it family friendly & they can perform the play they’ve worked so hard on the past few weeks. The kids & parents deserve that & it would be a great way to turn this situation into a positive win for everyone concerned.
Sent by a community
member on Nov. 19
We were home last night when our daughter walked through the door at 9:30 crying because the musical that she poured several hours into is “postponed.” We were shocked! … So disappointing. We often have wondered what is the Board’s stance on matters or does it even matter to them? …
This musical was APPROVED in March of 2021. They started rehearsing in September. Why now? Did you read the script before you purchased the rights or before you approved the musical? Did you ever show up to a practice or the first read through? We hear you were “not impressed.” That actually is how we feel about the school district. “Not impressed.” The Drama Department and Vanessa Parsons have been one of the safest people in the building for our daughter to be with during her unfortunate time in this school district. We would hope you would realize the impact this has on everyone. What is your plan now?
Sent by a parent of a student
in the musical on Nov. 18
Given the proposed changes (dropping a song, changing some dialogue/lyrics, dropping dance moves borrowed from a MHS Dazzlers performance at a football game, and substituting choir robes for outfits that are shorter/tighter [but not quite as short or form-fitting as cheerleader outfits or women’s volleyball uniforms]), we are all probably learning much more about licensing agreements than we ever wanted to know. …
As one of the top-five produced musicals in high schools over the last several years, “Legally Blonde” is certainly appropriate for the high school stage. It is a PG-13 show, as advertised on the MTI site, but the administrative support expressed last spring, before the show was announced, indicated approval of this show to MHS teachers, staff, students, parents, and the general public. Surely the School Board and Administration can understand the rather intense public scrutiny of the District’s extraordinary decision to postpone the production with only 24 hours’ notice a few weeks ago. As the parents of a student who is now wearing a District-approved choir robe in a scene, Niki and I are still baffled at the silliness of the proposed changes. …
Our daughter just arrived home from another evening musical rehearsal. In spite of everything, she remains upbeat and positive about the opportunity to perform on December 10-11. Please consider allowing this show to proceed.
Sent by Bill Richardson, a parent
of a student in the musical, on Nov. 29
The extraordinary announcement to postpone the evening before opening night has far-reaching ramifications for some. Several of the participating students who are employed have made specific changes to their work hours for the last eleven weeks of rehearsals and for the show week. … In addition, family have planned to travel 4.5 hours to see the Friday night performance.
With all due respect, the students have worked diligently to prepare a quality show. Because the content of this musical is not a mystery (the movie was rated PG-13, btw), it’s just a bit of a shock if the reason for this postponement is for issues of “content” (perhaps there are other reasons not shareable to the public?).
As some of you may know, there is a bit of a history at MHS with controversial administrative decisions being made regarding musical productions ("A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” is one example). In this instance, the faculty/staff involved (Vanessa Parsons, Jacqui Conn, and Kylee Smith) have our full support in this matter. They are quality teachers who care deeply about students, and we are comfortable with their fine work on this production.
It would be nice if the students were allowed to perform the show as originally planned beginning tomorrow night.
Thank you in advance for your consideration. We all understand that the School Board has tough choices in some instances, but this proposed postponement does not feel like it is well thought-out.
Sent by Bill Richardson, a parent of a
student in the musical, on Nov. 17
I was made aware of the decision to cancel the musical and I am incredibly disappointed. … I have also been made aware that this decision was made because this behavior would not be allowed at the school. I have seen kids walk around in clothes more revealing than what was worn in the musical. I have also been called inappropriate names numerous times and a teacher nor the school board has been involved. … I am extremely disappointed in the ability of the administration to be proactive in this situation as well as placing a double standard on these students. Tonight I got to see my fellow spectrum members, my friends, and my sister, completely crushed and it pains me to know this situation could’ve been avoided. … I can not emphasize enough how many students are truly upset regarding this decision.
Sent only to Superintendent Becky Albrecht
by a high school student not in the musical.