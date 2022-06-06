MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison and board President Stephanie Campbell attended the Main Street America Conference in Richmond, Virginia, last week.
Main Street America is a nationwide organization that provides guidelines aimed at strengthening economic revitalization to improve the overall quality of life, a press release from Downtown Maryville said.
The theme of the conference, held May 23-26, was “Together, Again,” and focused on celebrating community resilience and reinvesting in national Main Streets.
Davison and Campbell attended workshops and informational sessions that discussed strategic opportunities to strengthen and expand commercial districts while dealing with the economic future following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Main Street conference provided valuable information that Downtown Maryville can use to promote and advocate for our Downtown corridor,” Davison said in the release. “As a new director, learning from experienced professionals from across the country and building connections with those individuals is a tremendous asset.”
Along with a focus on the post-pandemic economy, the conference also highlighted the need for the preservation of community values, traditions and culture as well as housing and small-scale development.
“The opportunity to collaborate with and learn from our peers in all things Main Street was extraordinary,” Davison said. “We’re excited to work with our Downtown Maryville businesses to continue to foster growth, inspire energy, and drive traffic to our Downtown.”
For more information about Downtown Maryville and its initiatives, contact Davison at ddavison@maryville.org.