MARYVILLE, Mo. — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Nodaway County continues to hover at its lowest level since early July.
At this time last year, the county was entering its largest peak of the pandemic with more than 150 active cases. As of Oct. 18 of this year, the most recent data available from the Nodaway County Health Department, the county has 30 active cases of COVID-19. For the much of the late summer, the case count hovered in the 40-70 range, but has stayed around 25-35 in recent weeks as part of a downward trend.
The most recent report showed two hospitalizations. Thirty-four have died since counting began last spring.
Vaccination data
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination dashboard, as of Oct. 19, a total of 10,448 Nodaway County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 49.2 percent of county residents. About 45.7 percent of county residents — 9,712 — have been fully vaccinated.
Note that The Forum has begun using statistics provided by the CDC for county data in weekly updates because that data includes vaccines administered through federal programs, like partnerships with long-term care facilities and retail pharmacies such as Hy-Vee and Walmart, that the state data does not. Consequently, the vaccination counts provided by the CDC are higher than those reported through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ online vaccination dashboard.
However, the bulk of the data reported through the CDC also includes the state data, which is sometimes unreliable. According to the state’s dashboard that shows county totals, for example, only 13 people completed a vaccination regimen over the past seven days, and only nine received their first dose. But the individual doses listed for the county over that same period is 261. That number is further broken down to 83 first or second doses, and 151 third doses.
The Columbia Missourian reported last week that a “glitch” in the state’s database system was, in at least some cases, erasing county data for patients who subsequently received a second dose of the vaccine — or even any other shots, like a flu shot, that resulted in an entry into the state’s ShowMeVax system. Total doses and state totals should be unaffected by the issue. It’s unclear how long the glitch has been present.
Lisa Cox, communications director for MDHSS, confirmed to The Forum on Wednesday that the problem is affecting many counties. She said a fix from the software vendor is expected later this week.
It’s just the latest wrinkle in the state’s COVID-19 reporting that makes accurate tracking difficult. State data often differs significantly from local information even when accounting for intentional and unintentional lag time. Tom Patterson, Nodaway County Health Department administrator, has said in the past that several deaths have been added to the county’s total after notification from state officials. But when those deaths took place and their circumstances are difficult to pin down, making it even more unclear whether the count may be high or low.
Additionally, although the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education internally tracks COVID-19 data from each school district, it has not made that information easily accessible to the public through an online portal, as many school districts themselves have done.
Missouri overall is at about 48.7 percent fully vaccinated and about 54.6 percent have initiated a vaccine regimen. Across the country, the CDC estimates 57.2 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 66.1 percent have received at least one dose.