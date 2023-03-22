ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — For more than 40 years the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art has been showcasing the talent of high school artists in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
The 2023 Regional High School Exhibition features artwork from 108 students representing 29 schools. Works will be on display at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art through Sunday, April 16. The AKMA invites artists, peers, family members and community members to attend.
Jefferson students participated in the event. Aubrey Mattson tied for second place with her painting “Family Traditions.”
Participation in the exhibition is by invitation only and students at each school are selected by their teachers to enter. This year, 190 works of art were presented for judging. Artworks were divided into nine categories and three judges carefully considered and scored each piece. Judges are from the arts community in St. Joseph and selected works for recognition based on technique, innovation and execution. Awards for first, second and third place were selected in each category. Some categories included an honorable mention award.
Following its mission, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art aims to enrich the community through the collection and exhibition of visual arts by providing education, creating unique experiences and nurturing regional artists.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for seniors and $1 for students. Museum members and children under age 6 are admitted for free. To become a member, visit Albrecht-Kemper.org. For more information about the exhibitions, call 816-233-7003.