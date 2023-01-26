We got some rain and some snow last Wednesday, not a lot of either one but every little bit helps. It is snowing today, Saturday, and supposed to continue through the night.
The guys are still making good use of their (new to them) pool table. They have a new cover for it but they are waiting on Paul Myers to put it on; they also put new bumpers on it.
I brought a 1,000-piece puzzle in that I got for Christmas so it is in progress. If you don’t play pool or dominos and you just want to get out of the house, you could come in and help us with our puzzle.
Are you eligible for a refund of your property tax or rent? A representative from Young at Heart Resources will be at the senior center from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Feb. 9. If you have questions call 888-844-5626 or 660-240-9400.
The weather forecast was a little bit “iffy” last Wednesday when the OATS transportation bus went to Maryville but all went well, one person had a dental appointment and one was scheduled for an MRI and the rest shopped and they all had lunch at Hy-Vee before returning to Grant City. It is good to keep in mind that the OATS bus goes to Maryville every first and third Wednesday of the month so when making an appointment, anyone could utilize this service. For more information regarding this service call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274.
The family of Colleen Hiatt has received word that she passed away at the rehabilitation center where she had been for sometime. Our sympathies go out to her family.
Come join us this Friday morning, we will be serving biscuits and gravy and pancakes from 7 to 9 a.m. Cost is a freewill donation. Come and join us!
Stop by anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.