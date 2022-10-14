Worth County R-III School is nearing the end of the first quarter for the 2022-2023 school year. The year has begun with enrollment numbers up eight students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade, bringing the K-12 enrollment to 278 students.
This is a positive trend for the district and prompted hiring an additional kindergarten teacher for the 22-23 school year.
Currently, the district has 33 teachers and 64 employees on staff. Six of these teachers and two staff members are new to the district this year. The district is participating in the Governor’s minimum salary grant program and Career Ladder Program that are designed to attract and retain high quality teachers.
As part of the September professional development day, teachers were able to analyze assessment data from the 2022 spring assessments. Finalized scores haven’t been released yet, but the teachers were able to look at the results and make data-based decisions to improve curriculum and instruction.
One area of focus for the 21-22 school year was math curriculum and instruction. The district implemented new math curriculum resources and the preliminary state testing results showed an improvement in math scores for our students, while state averages have decreased since 2019. Official score reports will be released by the state later in the year.
There are several groups, teams and organizations that are in full swing. Eva Engel and Bridgette Hightshoe qualified for state golf, the FFA grasslands team qualified for state, band finished third out of 18 schools at Clarinda, color guard won a competition at Highland, and softball and football teams are gearing up for postseason play.
More information on these activities and other school content can be found on our website at wc.k12.mo.us or on Worth County Tiger Talk’s Facebook page.
It is the mission of the Worth County R-III Schools to equip students with the character traits and academic skills to be productive, caring, problem-solving adults in our society.
As the district strives for that mission, it is implementing the Continuous School Improvement Plan that outlines district goals. This plan can be found on the district website under the Central Office tab.
The school is always encouraging parents and community members to be involved in the educational process. Contact Chris Healy at chealy@wc.k12.mo.us or 660-564-3389 if you would like to know of opportunities to get involved. Go Tigers!