GRANT CITY, Mo. — A wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Kelly Fisher, of Maryville, against Billie F. Wake, of Grant City, was settled on March 9 in the Associate Circuit Court at the Worth County Courthouse.
The lawsuit was settled in the amount of $50,000 to be paid by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, according to online court records.
The lawsuit was initially filed on February 6 by legal counsel for Kelly Fisher in response to a motor vehicle accident on the afternoon of Dec. 29. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol records, Wake, 99, was the driver of a vehicle that struck Brit L. Fisher who was walking with westbound traffic on State Route 246, approximately three miles east of Sheridan. Fisher was reportedly pronounced dead by Nodaway County coroner Vincent Shelby at 3:48 p.m.