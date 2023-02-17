GRANT CITY, Mo. — On Feb. 6, Trenton attorney William S. Lewis filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Kelly Fisher, of Maryville, against Billie F. Wake, of Grant City, at the Worth County Courthouse, according to online records.
On the afternoon of Dec. 29, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol records, Wake, 99, was the driver of a vehicle that struck Brit L. Fisher who was walking with westbound traffic on State Route 246, approximately three miles east of Sheridan. Fisher was reportedly pronounced dead by Nodaway County coroner Vincent Shelby at 3:48 p.m.