GRANT CITY, Mo. — We have had another week of beautiful fall weather. A few trees are starting to turn but since it has been so dry, I’m wondering if we will see all of the beautiful colors this year.
Verla Damman’s family celebrated her 90th birthday on Saturday at the senior center. She is a resident of Worth County Care & Rehabilitation. She and Ron were both on the Worth County Senior Center Board until their health wouldn’t allow it. Happy 90th Birthday Verla!
Here is an update on John Paul Jones and Carolyn. He has returned to Worth County Care & Rehabilitation after spending several weeks in the hospital at St. Joseph. She has been released from the Worth County Care & Rehabilitation and will be doing therapy for the injuries she suffered from her fall down the stairway. We want to wish them both a speedy recovery.
Max Florrea has been bringing apples to the center. They sure make good apple pies, etc. Hopefully there will be some more this week. He said there were plenty but they haven’t fallen off the tree yet. Thanks Max, we do appreciate them.
The OATS bus will be going to Jamesport on Oct. 31. It is a fun day of shopping or taking in the sights and then Don, the driver, makes reservations for lunch at one of the local cafes and usually arrive back at the center around 4 p.m. If you are interested in going or have any questions, call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274.
The VFW will hold their monthly business meeting at 5 p.m. on Thurs. Oct. 13 at the center.
Come in and see us anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.