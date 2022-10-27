We have had some interesting weather this week. The first of the week was pretty cold, with a hard freeze and then the end of the week it was like summer again. There was no rain and lots of wind and dust where I live. The forecast is calling for rain Sunday night and Monday and we sure need it.
Our sympathies go out to Carolyn Jones and her family in the loss of John Paul. He came to the Center frequently until his health didn’t allow it. He played the piano by ear and we always enjoyed that. When I was a kid (a long time ago) his uncle, Henry (Cy) Stanton, also played by ear and could just make the piano talk, and John’s mother had a beautiful voice so he came by it naturally. He will certainly be missed, may he rest in peace.
We will be putting some Christmas and fall items out for sale soon, so if you have something that you would like to donate or let us sell for you, bring it in.
If you are planning a family dinner for the holiday season and need a place to have it, we have some weekends still available. We do ask for a donation. It is easy access and plenty of parking. You can call us at 660-564-2202 for more information.
This Friday, Oct. 28 is biscuits and gravy from 7 to 9 a.m.
Be sure and come in on Election Day, Nov. 8, for ham and beans. We will start serving at 11 a.m. and serve until 2 p.m..
Now that winter is just around the corner, you may get tired of being homebound, so come on in and spend some time with friends and neighbors.