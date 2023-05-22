GRANT CITY, Mo. — We have enjoyed summer-like days this past week. We did get a measurable shower one day — I had six-tenths — but most of the time when they predict rain, it doesn’t happen.
We had a nice crowd for our potluck dinner on Friday. There was so much good food brought in that there was no way I could try some of each! Due to it being Mother’s Day weekend, we let the mothers go first in line and we also got them a patriotic garden ornament so we hope they felt special!
There are lots of activities going on this weekend. This is graduation weekend so there have been several graduation parties, there was a track meet at school on Friday and of course families getting together to celebrate Mother’s Day.
Monte and Janice came on Friday evening and brought prime rib dinners from Bar-X in Albany to celebrate Marc’s birthday and Mother’s Day. He sprayed my lawn for weeds on Saturday. It is with the help of my boys that I am able to stay here and I am very thankful for that. Marc gets called on a lot because he lives here close.
Whitey Olney had his eye surgery last week and he said he thinks all went well and it will just take time to see how successful it was.
I had an appointment with the retina specialist last week and I do have some macular degeneration in my left eye so I had my first injection that day.
A big “thank you” to the Claypool family (all of them) for the large donation of items for our shelves. It means a lot to us!
Dean Olney is back from CA for the summer. He is one of our daily visitors when he is back here. Welcome back Dean!
May is “Older Americans Month.” This year’s theme is “Aging Unbound.” Quoting AARP, “it recognizes that we all benefit when older adults remain engaged, independent and included and that is made possible by the support and contributions of unpaid family caregivers.”
The OATS bus will be going to Maryville on June 7 and St. Joe on June 21. You qualify to ride free if you are 60 years of age or older and feel that it’s a financial hardship to pay the $8.00 or you are not comfortable driving to Maryville or St. Joe. In order to get qualified, call the Young at Heart office at 660-240-9400. To make arrangements to ride the bus, call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274.
Come in and visit anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.