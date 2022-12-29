GRANT CITY, Mo. — Wow, talk about a cold snap! The last few days have been terrible, so thankful I didn’t have to be out in it. We had single-digit highs and below-zero lows and lots of wind and blowing snow one night.
Last Wednesday I decided to practice what I have been preaching. I took the OATS bus for the first time to Maryville and it is a good way to go, just as I have been telling you.
I had a doctor’s appointment, so the driver dropped me off there and when I finished, I called her and she picked me up right away and took me to Walmart where the others were.
I did some shopping, then it was off to lunch and some shopping at Hy-Vee and then we were homeward bound. We did shop at Dollar Tree before my appointment. We need to take advantage of the OATS bus when we can, we wouldn’t want to lose it. The driver was very helpful and courteous.
Our sympathies go out to the family of Adam Brown, who died in a vehicle accident this week. He was way too young to go. May he rest in peace.
Does anyone out there like to play “pegs and jokers?” Our group that plays on Monday and Friday afternoon are down to four and they like to play with six. If you are interested, come by and check it out.
It was good that we had our Christmas last weekend for two reasons. The first being the weather and second being some intestinal thing I started on Thursday and still have it. I went to the emergency room on Christmas Day and they couldn’t find anything through testing so they gave me a bag of fluid and sent me on my way. Oh yes, and they brought Christmas dinner trays for Marc and me. It was very good! Hope to feel better soon.
Whitey opened the center on Thursday and Friday and there were a few guys who braved the weather so they could play a game of pool and dominos.
Sharon Fletchall was down to work on Thursday and she also got out in the bad weather to do her job but said she wasn’t going anywhere on Friday.
I hope it warms up some and everybody can get out and do some things, and while you are out, stop by the center for a cup of coffee. Our coffee pot is always on and everyone is welcome.