GRANT CITY, Mo. — Mother Nature came through with some nice weather this past week. If you were to compare it to last week, it would be like night and day! We will take every nice day we can get.
I finished taking down the rest of my Christmas decorations this morning. There is a lot of physical therapy involved, and by that I mean several trips up and down the basement stairs! They are now sitting on the basement floor waiting to be put away on the shelves.
Our sympathies go out to the family of Brit Fisher. It was a tragic accident. We are also keeping Billie Fern Wake in our thoughts and prayers.
Well I suppose everyone is finally done with Christmas dinners and family get-togethers. Sadly it seems like that may be the only time everyone can get together during the year because of busy schedules, or living out of state, etc. Things have certainly changed since I was young and families got together at least monthly if not weekly.
The VFW will hold its monthly business meeting on Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. at the Center.
Our next potluck will be Jan.13. We will be serving pulled pork and cheesy potatoes, and of course all of the good stuff that goes with it. WCC & Rehab will furnish our dinner rolls. We hope the weather cooperates so everyone can come. Bring your favorite dish if you can.
Our shelves are kind of bare right now with all of the Christmas items gone so if you have something that you would like to donate or put on consignment, we would love to have it. What you don’t want or need anymore may just be what the next guy is looking for!
When it is a gloomy day and you want to get out of the house, come on in to the Center and have a cup of coffee with us. Everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.