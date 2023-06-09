GRANT CITY, Mo. — We have had some hot days this week and it looked like we had some good chances for rain, but the showers were very spotty. I mean one end of town may get an inch and the other end may get a tenth.
Mary Seat brought in a bunch of leaf lettuce for us to share. We always look forward to folks sharing the home grown veggies during the summer months.
Lots of people are suffering with this respiratory thing that is going around now. Some of it is probably allergies and who knows, it seems like there is no end to these viruses. I also have been experiencing it for the last week. I hear lots of rest and fluids will help.
Our VFW Post did a Memorial service on Memorial Day which consisted of a three-round volley, “Taps” and a prayer at the Grant City Cemetery and the Veteran’s Memorial on the square and at the Allendale Cemetery and the Park in Allendale. It started at 3 p.m. at the Grant City Cemetery. Our thanks goes out to them for all that they do. They hold their monthly business meeting at the Senior Center on the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m.
The OATS bus will be going to St. Joe on Wednesday, June 21. If you have any questions or need to make arrangements to go, call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274. She needs to know two days in advance — by Monday if you are planning to go on Wednesday.
This Friday the June 9, is “potluck” day. Come and bring your favorite dish if you can; if you can’t, come anyway and enjoy the camaraderie!
Drop by anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.