GRANT CITY, Mo. — We have been receiving some much-needed rain this week. I’m not sure how much but definitely enough to help the gardens and lawns and hopefully, the crops.
I have a Baltimore oriole this morning, I have not seen one for a while, so I put out some grape jelly for him. I really enjoy feeding and watching the birds. The hummingbirds are consuming a lot of sugar water now and they are so much fun to watch.
We received another nice donation of fresh vegetables from Ron Root. There were green beans, wax beans, onions and cucumbers. Thanks to Marc and Ron Root, I am having a pot of green beans and a zucchini casserole for dinner tonight.
The OATS bus will go to Maryville on the 5th and 19th of July and possibly another trip somewhere on July 31. Stay tuned for further updates. To make arrangements to ride call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274 by Monday at noon if you’re going on Wednesday.
The VFW will hold their monthly business meeting on Thursday, July 13, at 5 p.m. at the Center.
I think we can consider ourselves lucky even though we are having some hot days, we are not setting records like they are all across the South.
Tomorrow is the Fourth of July and it seems like the weather is going to be good for the city’s fireworks display. I have lived here for 32 years and there have been very few times that it was rained out. I hope everyone has a safe holiday!
Our next potluck will be on Friday, July 14. We are planning to have fried chicken with all of the trimmings! Mark your calendars and bring your favorite dish if you can; if you can’t, that’s okay too.
Drop by anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.