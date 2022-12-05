GRANT CITY, Mo. — We have enjoyed some pretty nice fall weather this week for late November. Daytime highs were in the 40s and 50s.
They finally finished my shingles. There were four layers of shingles with the bottom layer being wood so therefore it had to be sheeted. Dean Alderson’s grandfather built this house and I’m thinking he put that layer of wood shingles on!
We want to offer our condolences to the family of Doris Owens. She had a full life until she had to go to O’Rilla’s Way because of her failing health. She was one of our board members for many years. She was always busy, she loved to bake cookies and pies for the center. You could always count on her for three pies and another dish for potlucks. She was such a nice lady, may she rest in peace.
Whitey is still not feeling the best but continues to come to the center. We are hoping he will be feeling back to his old self soon.
Dean Olney will be returning to California on Dec. 3 for the winter. He usually returns in April if everything goes according to plan. It is hard for him to stay away from Redding too long! He seldom misses a day of being at the center while he’s here.
I hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving. Marc and I went to Kansas City to spend the day with Monte and Janice and their family. There were 25 of us and lots of good food and we thoroughly enjoyed all of it.
Our sympathies go out to the Ron Rauch family. He was a regular morning visitor at the center for a long time until he didn’t feel up to coming. He worked with the Area Agency on Aging until he retired. He was a super nice guy, may he rest in peace.
Our December potluck will be Friday Dec. 9. Since we didn’t have one in November, we are fixing turkey and ham both. We hope to see a good turnout. If you have a favorite dish, we would love to have it. It is always nice to have a big selection.
Come in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.