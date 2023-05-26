GRANT CITY, Mo. — Summer must be here because the city employees have been getting the swimming pool ready and a lot of people are taking advantage of the walking trail since the weather has warmed up. The golf course is in full swing now and men’s night and ladies’ night have already started.
The course looks really nice, although I haven’t been out there very much yet. Our pool park gets used a lot for picnics and different groups meet there, and also the basketball court is there for the kids to play on. We received around two inches of rain early in the week. Thank the Lord!
It is unbelievable how fast the time goes by — when you read this article the month of May will almost be gone. Next weekend is Memorial weekend. I try to make it to all of the seven cemeteries that we have family buried in, but the older I get, the harder it is to do.
I know there are several of you out there that like to read the Amish books and there are some on the shelf now that are for sale; they were brought in on consignment. We have quite an assortment of items on our shelves now so come on in and browse — you never know, you might just find something!
The OATS bus will be going to Maryville on Wednesday, June 7, and St. Joe on Wednesday, June 21. If you have any questions regarding either trip, call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274. She does need to know two days in advance, by Monday if you plan to ride on Wednesday. It is such a good opportunity to go shopping or maybe you could make a doctor’s appointment to coincide with it or maybe you like to go to the boat. Don, our driver, is always willing to take you where you want to go.
We will be closed on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
Come in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.