GRANT CITY, Mo. — It is Sunday again and we received some rain this morning. I had a half an inch in my gauge; it is not a lot but we will take what we can get. It is cool today but the forecast is for the heat to return tomorrow.
I have been at home all week with some pneumonia and bronchitis so this article will be short of Sr. Center news. I fought the coughing thing for two weeks and then last Monday I started running a temperature so I was forced to go to the doctor, which was a good thing because they got me started on antibiotics and steroids so I am much better.
This is the weekend before fireworks season opens so as you can imagine there has been a lot of activity here. Monte, Janice, Marc and my granddaughter Clara and her husband Matt, are all here to help them get it ready.
It is hard to believe but Stateline Fireworks has been in the Stephenson name for almost 30 years! It has been a Worth County business for at least 70 years.
The Lodge golf tournament was this afternoon. The weather cleared up just in time and it looks to be a good turnout for it.
I have been working on my 70th class reunion since last August when I mailed out my first letters. There are 18 living members left out of 53 and there is a good chance that 13 of us will be able to attend. I feel that is really good and am so looking forward to it. We will meet at A&G Steakhouse in Maryville on July 9.
Come by the Center anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.