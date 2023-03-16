GRANT CITY, Mo. — I don’t know if March will go out like a lion or not but our nice weather suddenly took a turn for the worse. We have had snow two times this week. Neither time was too bad; it is warm enough that it is melting on the roadways.
We had our potluck on Friday and as usual everyone enjoyed Wanda’s meatloaf! Everything was good and it is just nice to get out and enjoy visiting with people that you don’t see that often.
Cheryl Snead and her granddaughter, Rose, with her baby, Liam, came from Bethany for the potluck. We always enjoy having them — Cheryl seldom ever missed coming when she lived here.
We received a nice donation of books this week. If you are in need of something to read, come in and check them out.
Joe Marshall, one of our board members, had some eye surgery last week, something that needed to be done before he could have cataract surgery. We hope it heals quickly and will be able to go ahead with his other surgery soon.
The first day of spring is March 20! Before you know it, we will be getting our mowers out and getting ready to mow. I plan to do mine with Marc’s help; I enjoy mowing until it gets really hot and humid and then it’s hard for me. It’s the same way with playing golf. I am a fair-weather golfer!
This Friday the 17th is our annual “Skunk” lunch. We will be serving soup and sandwiches at noon. It is a freewill donation. Come if you can.
Drop in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on!