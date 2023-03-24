GRANT CITY, Mo. — It has been another week of wild weather. We have had cold days, warm days, snow, high wind advisories and, let me see, I think that about covers it!
We want to thank everyone who has been bringing in various items as donations. There are also some nice walnut and oak cutting boards that were brought in on consignment; they would make really nice gifts. It is all a big help to us.
We appreciate all of you who turned out for our skunk lunch on Friday. We had a nice selection of soups and sandwiches prepared by the board members and they deserve a big thank you for all that they do to make all of our lunches a success!
The pool table continues to be a very popular thing at the Center. One day I overheard one of the guys answer his phone and when asked where he was, he replied, the Pool Hall! We are pleased to have all of them in for pool and glad that they have a place to go and play and enjoy it.
We want to offer our sympathies to Betty Dunfee and her family in the loss of her daughter, Sharon. She had been in the nursing home here and then St. Joseph since 2017. May she rest in peace.
I have a couple of pigeons that have been trying to set up housekeeping here on the west side of my house but fortunately the wind has won out so far! If nothing else it certainly has provided my cat a lot of entertainment. I can usually find her perched on the mantle looking out the windows!
This Friday the 24th, we will be serving biscuits and gravy and pancakes for breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. Hope you can join us.
Come in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.