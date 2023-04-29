GRANT CITY, Mo. — It was cool and windy most of the past week. We did receive seven-tenths of an inch of rain on Wednesday night. It is downright cold this weekend and it seems to me like the wind blows every day.
I did manage to get my lawn mowed but we didn’t get to play any golf all week.
The OATS bus did not go to Maryville last Wednesday due to not having enough riders. We are fortunate to have this service but we need more people to take advantage of it. If you feel that it is a financial hardship or you are not comfortable driving to Maryville, you could qualify to ride without paying the $8. You would just need to call the Young at Heart Office at 660-240-9400 and they will help you set it up. The next trip to Maryville will be May 3. To make arrangements to go, call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274.
I have been working on getting my 70th class reunion organized. There were 53 graduates and there are only 18 of us left. So far I have heard back from 12, one of whom is in a nursing home. I know it is hard to plan ahead when you are our age but so far it sounds like we are going to have a pretty good turnout. I started working on it last August and our reunion date is set for July 9. I’m really looking forward to it.
Bill Davidson, one of our frequent pool players, won third place at the state tournament in Des Moines last week. So I guess that means we have a celebrity in our midst! CONGRATULATIONS BILL!!
We had several in Friday afternoon for cards and dominos and some just to visit. We have been missing Vivian Coleman for the last few weeks as she had a basal cell carcinoma removed from her leg and it is in the healing process. We all want to wish her well and we are looking forward to having her back.
Come by and have a cup of coffee anytime, our coffee pot is always on.