We finally received some rain on Oct. 24! I had 1.3 inches. It’s not a lot but more than we have been getting. Otherwise it has been nice fall weather all week.
Marc and I went for a ride in the Nation one day this week, but we were about a week too late as far as the trees being at their most colorful time. There are some really pretty ones here in town though.
Suzie has been gone all week, they went to Colorado to spend time with their son and his wife and granddaughters. I’m sure she will come home with lots of pictures and stories about the fun times they had with their family.
Thanks to all of you who turned out for breakfast, as well as our board members, who got up and out earlier than they are used to, I’m sure, to be ready to serve at 7 a.m. We won’t be doing another breakfast until January. We always have it on the fourth Friday of the month and since that is just too close to Thanksgiving and Christmas, we have decided to wait until January.
It seems like the “COVID” thing is getting started up again. I know of several people who have had it again, but at least it seems like they haven’t been as sick this time. I am doing everything I can to avoid it by getting the booster shots and the flu shot and whatever it takes to keep from having it again.
The VFW will hold its monthly business meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. at the Center.
I would like to remind you that there will not be a “potluck” on Friday, Nov. 11, as we will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.
Don’t forget to come and join us for “Cornbread and Beans” on Election Day, Nov. 8. We will be serving from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is a freewill donation. Vote Nov. 8!
Come in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.