GRANT CITY, Mo. — It was a typical December week, weather-wise, nothing unusual, no moisture to speak of.
We were happy to welcome some out-of-town guests at the potluck on Friday, with Carolyn Rush and daughter-in-law Christy from Stillwell, Kansas. They picked up Sherrill Snead at Bethany and brought her. Sherrill and Carolyn seldom ever missed a potluck dinner when they lived here. Sherrill continued to come after moving to Bethany until she had health issues. We enjoyed their visit and hope they will be back soon.
We had such a nice turnout and so much good food at our potluck dinner. Tri-County Health girls were there, doing blood pressure checks and they gave some flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines as well. We did a drawing for a box of chocolates and the winner was Jackie Fletchall. Our next potluck will be Friday, Jan. 13. If you haven’t been to one of our potlucks, we would love to have you — eating and visiting with friends and neighbors, it just doesn’t get any better than that!
We want to offer our condolences to the family of Ed Weddle. He fought a long battle with cancer. May he rest in peace.
I know everyone is very busy this time of year, getting ready for their family Christmas dinners, etc. Marc and I will celebrate Christmas with Monte and his family on the 18th. As families grow it gets more difficult to get everyone together, so not everyone can have theirs on Christmas Day.
Glenda Infante, who leads our “moving and stretching” class is recovering from knee surgery. She says she is gaining and is doing physical therapy now. We wish her well and will be glad to see her back, but in the meantime we are still having the class with one of us leading it. Classes are 30 minutes starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.
Come on in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.